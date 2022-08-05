Fox Chapel Road On-Ramp to Southbound Route 28 Nightly Closures Begin Tuesday Night in O’Hara Township

Beginning at approximately 8 p.m., the on-ramp from Fox Chapel Road to southbound Route 28 will close to traffic each night until 5 a.m. through mid-August. Crews will conduct pavement repairs. Ramp traffic will be detoured nightly.

Posted Detour



Southbound Route 28 to Fox Chapel Road (Exit 8)

Take Fox Chapel Road to Freeport Road

Turn right onto Freeport Road

Turn right onto the ramp to Route 28 Pittsburgh/Tarentum

Stay left for Route 28 southbound towards Pittsburgh

End detour

Single-lane restrictions on Route 28 will continue a half mile south of the Fox Chapel Road interchange through late-August. Previously, single-lane restrictions ended at the Fox Chapel Road interchange.

The work is part of the $15.32 million project to improve approximately 3.5 miles of Route 28 between the Delafield Avenue exit (Exit 7) and the Harmar Township line, approximately 1.75 miles north of the RIDC Park (Exit 10) interchange. Construction will include minor road widening of the southbound lanes near the Freeport Road on-ramp (Exit 8) interchange to allow for the existing lanes to be reassigned. At the completion of the project, southbound Route 28 will maintain two through lanes and an exit only off-ramp to Fox Chapel Road. Work includes reconstruction of the Delafield Avenue ramps, concrete preservation work on the Fox Chapel ramps, milling and paving work on the RIDC Park ramps, and bridge preservation work on all structures within the project limits. Additionally, highway lighting upgrades, ITS upgrades, green stormwater features, guide rail upgrades, rockfall area cleanouts and fence repairs, and other miscellaneous construction are part of the project. Single-lane restrictions will occur with crews maintaining at least two lanes of traffic in each direction during peak travel times and at least one lane in each direction during off-peak hours. Ramp closures will occur as needed, with many occurring overnight. The project is expected to be completed at the end of 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004

