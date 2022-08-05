Dallas Bombshell Lady Redneck Releases Patriotic New Summer Single ‘Livin’ In The USA’

Lady Redneck is releasing the flamenco/Tejano-influenced new single titled ‘Livin’ In The USA’ on August 5th, 2022.

Lady Redneck is the true definition of an American country music star. With her music offering a characteristic southern charm, her new single is a celebration of everything American”
— Michael Stover, MTS Management Group

DALLAS, TX, USA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music business mentor and country music star Lady Redneck comes from a family of musically gifted people, having sold more than 40K units with her family band, Dusty Boots. Over the years, she has released many popular songs that encapsulate the charm and quirk of American country music, including her #1 UK itunes single, “Pray For Peace.”

Lady Redneck’s (aka Stephanie Lee) latest single titled ‘Livin’ In The USA’ is due for release on Friday, August 5th, 2022. The flamenco-meets-tejano song with the summer-time vibe and patriotic message also features Stephanie utilizing her multi-lingual skills on adlibs throughout.

A representative for Lady Redneck made an official press statement “Lady Redneck is the true definition of an American country music star. With her music offering a characteristic southern charm, she writes all of her songs by herself and takes pride in her creativity. Her new single is a celebration of everything American.”

ABOUT LADY REDNECK: Stephanie “Lady Redneck” Lee is a country artist from Dallas, Texas. Her high energy performances and fun, tongue-in-cheek songs are making the world sit up and take notice of this blonde bombshell. Though she doesn’t look the part, her small-town roots and quirky personality have earned her the “Redneck” name that she proudly displays. She writes from the heart. Her songs are true-to-life and based on her real, honest moments and stories.

Stephanie Lee was born in Blackfoot, Idaho, and raised until she was 12 years old, in a little town called Howe, Idaho, population 23. Before junior high her parents moved to the BIG CITY of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Stephanie Lee played in the family band, Dusty Boots, that performed all over the northwest. She grew up playing the guitar, piano, bass, fiddle, mandolin and drums. The family sold 40,000 CDs during their career. Now, Stephanie is doing her own thing, releasing her own songs and earning the respect of both fans and the industry’s toughest critics.

Stephanie Lee is also a dark chocolate lover and a workout-a-holic. She loves her family, her Savior, and her country. Now living in Dallas, she speaks Spanish and a little Cebuano. Her single, “I Dented Your Truck” reached the top of the international iTunes country songs chart. Her single, “Pray for Peace” hit #1 on the UK iTunes Christian music chart. She currently has over 125K spotify streams of her catalog. More details can be seen at http://www.ladyredneck.org.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

