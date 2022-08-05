Infant Incubator Market to Get a High Boost with CAGR of 6.57% by 2030 | Allied Market Research

Infant Incubator Market Report

Allied Market Research added new research on Infant Incubator Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. Some of the key players involved in the study are Atom Medical Corporation, Bistos Co., Ltd., Drägerwerk Ag, Fanem Ltd., General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Medicor Elektronika Zrt., Médipréma Group, Ningbo David Medical Device Co. Ltd., Phoenix Medical System Pvt. Ltd, Zhengzhou Dison Instrument and Meter Co. Ltd.

The global infant incubator market size was valued at $ 1,195.20 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,260.23 Million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 6.57% from 2021 to 2030.

Infant incubator is a biomedical device with a rigid box-like chamber, which provides humidity, warmth, and oxygen to the newborn in a controlled environment. Infant incubator improves infant survival rate by maintaining thermal stability within the chamber and providing an infection-free environment to the infant. The incubator unit is composed of a soft mattress, which is covered by a plastic cover, and is usually in the form of a trolley. It protects the infant from dust, noise, infection, and excess handling, providing a clean environment. In the incubator chamber, a temperature sensor adjusts the heat and maintains constant temperature for the infant.

The incubator chamber is installed with a humidification system and electric heating system to maintain humidity and to circulate humid air. These devices are essential to regulate the temperature for preterm infants as their normal metabolic rate is lower, leading to reduced heat production.

Infant Incubator Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Infant Incubator Market by Key Players: Atom Medical Corporation, Bistos Co., Ltd., Drägerwerk Ag, Fanem Ltd., General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Medicor Elektronika Zrt., Médipréma Group, Ningbo David Medical Device Co. Ltd., Phoenix Medical System Pvt. Ltd, Zhengzhou Dison Instrument and Meter Co. Ltd.

Infant Incubator Market By Product: Hybrid incubator, Normal incubator, and Transport incubator

Infant Incubator Market By Application: Neonatal hypothermia & low birth weight, Jaundice, and Others

Infant Incubator Market By End User: Hospitals, Maternity hospitals, Neonatal & pediatric hospitals

