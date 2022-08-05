Crack The Sky Bassist Joe Macre Releases New Music

Crack The Sky

Having worked with some of the biggest names in American rock music, Joe Macre has now announced the release of his new album “The Dream is Free."

The Dream Is Free’ album is a reflection on my life experiences as a musician. ‘The Dream Is Free’ BUT the pain’s sold separately. ” — Joe Macre

STEUBENVILLE, OH, USA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best known as the original bassist for the progressive rock band Crack The Sky, Joe Macre has announced the release of his sophomore solo album, “The Dream is Free.” In contrast to the star-studded lineup featured on his first solo release, “The Dream is Free” spotlights Macre on all instruments and vocals. Guesting on the album are fellow Crack The Sky member, Rick Witkowski, Al Macre on keys, and solos by Chris Elliot.

Joe Macre says, “The Dream Is Free’ album is a reflection on my life experiences as a musician. ‘The Dream Is Free’ BUT the pain’s sold separately. It takes some talent to get in, but there are consequences if you have no idea of the BUSINESS of music. So, I guess it’s loosely a concept album, but also a collection that was written during the covid times.”

“The Dream Is Free” album and “I Need You” were recorded at Macre’s Joe Mac’s American Garage Studios.

ABOUT JOE MACRE: Joe is known as the original bassist for the progressive rock band “Crack The Sky” best known for achieving debut album of the year in Rolling Stone Magazine and still included in the top 50 albums of all time. Joe was a member of Crack The Sky from 1975–1980 and 2004-2009. Joe has also worked with The B. E. Taylor Group, Wild Cherry, King Friday, Jim Croce, David Sanborn, The Brecker Brothers, Marie Osmond, Keith Green, Clint Brown, and others.



Links: http://www.joemacre.com

https://soundcloud.com/cuppajoemusic/sets/the-dream-is-free

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUnj3mE99udGF8QHZsDEPCQ

https://www.facebook.com/joe.macre

Digital downloads at: https://joemacsamericangarage.bandcamp.com