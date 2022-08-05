Crack The Sky Bassist Joe Macre Releases New Music

Crack The Sky

Having worked with some of the biggest names in American rock music, Joe Macre has now announced the release of his new album “The Dream is Free."

The Dream Is Free’ album is a reflection on my life experiences as a musician. ‘The Dream Is Free’ BUT the pain’s sold separately. ”
— Joe Macre

STEUBENVILLE, OH, USA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best known as the original bassist for the progressive rock band Crack The Sky, Joe Macre has announced the release of his sophomore solo album, “The Dream is Free.” In contrast to the star-studded lineup featured on his first solo release, “The Dream is Free” spotlights Macre on all instruments and vocals. Guesting on the album are fellow Crack The Sky member, Rick Witkowski, Al Macre on keys, and solos by Chris Elliot.

Joe Macre says, “The Dream Is Free’ album is a reflection on my life experiences as a musician. ‘The Dream Is Free’ BUT the pain’s sold separately. It takes some talent to get in, but there are consequences if you have no idea of the BUSINESS of music. So, I guess it’s loosely a concept album, but also a collection that was written during the covid times.”

“The Dream Is Free” album and “I Need You” were recorded at Macre’s Joe Mac’s American Garage Studios.

ABOUT JOE MACRE: Joe is known as the original bassist for the progressive rock band “Crack The Sky” best known for achieving debut album of the year in Rolling Stone Magazine and still included in the top 50 albums of all time. Joe was a member of Crack The Sky from 1975–1980 and 2004-2009. Joe has also worked with The B. E. Taylor Group, Wild Cherry, King Friday, Jim Croce, David Sanborn, The Brecker Brothers, Marie Osmond, Keith Green, Clint Brown, and others.


Links: http://www.joemacre.com
https://soundcloud.com/cuppajoemusic/sets/the-dream-is-free
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUnj3mE99udGF8QHZsDEPCQ
https://www.facebook.com/joe.macre
Digital downloads at: https://joemacsamericangarage.bandcamp.com

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

Crack The Sky Bassist Joe Macre Releases New Music

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Chart-Topping Teen Artist Hannyta Issues Georgie Porgie Remixes for Hit Single ‘Fluctuating’
Dallas Bombshell Lady Redneck Releases Patriotic New Summer Single ‘Livin’ In The USA’
Crack The Sky Bassist Joe Macre Releases New Music
View All Stories From This Author