Businesses awarded for top reputations

VIETNAM, August 4 - HÀ NỘI — Top public companies and those in the banking, insurance, and technology sectors in 2022 were announced by the Vietnam Report JSC and VietNamNet newspaper on Wednesday.

The Việt Nam Top 50 Public Companies (VIX50) are led by Vinhomes JSC, Hòa Phát Group JSC, Masan Group JSC, Mobile World Investment Corp, Việt Nam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank (VIB), Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Việt Nam (Vietcombank), Đức Giang Chemicals Group JSC, Việt Nam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank), Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB), and Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB).

The rankings were compiled based on Vietnam Report’s independent research and assessment of public companies’ financial strength, media reputation, growth potential, sustainability, governance quality, and stature in their sectors.

Meanwhile, the Top 10 Banking Reputation Awards were presented to Vietcombank, Việt Nam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank), Techcombank, MB, Việt Nam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank), ACB, Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Việt Nam (BIDV), Tiên Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank), VIB, and Việt Nam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank).

Vietnam Report said the banking sector has shown its important role in the country’s economic recovery. Up to 77.7 per cent of customers said banks have maintained good customer services, and 58.9 per cent held that banks have appropriately aligned their products and services to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the insurance sector, the awards went to Bảo Việt Insurance Corporation, Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company of Việt Nam, AIA (Vietnam) Life Insurance Co Ltd, Prudential Life Insurance Việt Nam Co Ltd, Chubb Life Insurance Vietnam Co Ltd, MB Ageas Life Insurance Co Ltd, Hanwha Life Insurance Co Ltd (Vietnam), Manulife (Vietnam) Co Ltd, Generali Vietnam Life Insurance Co Ltd, and Cathay Life Insurance Vietnam Co Ltd.

In the first five months of 2022, health insurance in the non-life insurance segment ranked first in terms of revenue, at more than VNĐ8.5 trillion (US$363.2 million), up 20.4 per cent year-on-year.

Among information technology and telecommunications firms, the top 10 consists of Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), FPT Group, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), VNPT Telecom Service Corporation (VinaPhone), Mobifone Telecommunications Corporation, CMC Technology Corporation JSC, Hanel JSC, Việt Nam Technology and Communication JSC, Việt Nam Maritime Communication and Electronics Co Ltd, and Hà Nội Telecoms JSC.

The IT - telecoms industry is expected to sustain strong growth in the remaining months of this year since the wave of digital transformation is ongoing and investment in technology is considered inevitable to help improve operational efficiency and reduce expenses in all spheres. — VNS