Japanese investment in Bình Dương almost reaches $6 billion

VIETNAM, August 5 -

BÌNH DƯƠNG — Japanese investors have so far poured almost US$6 billion in the southern province of Bình Dương, Permanent Deputy Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Hùng Dũng said at a working session with a delegation of the Kansai Bureau of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI Kansai) on Thursday.

Head of the Japanese delegation, Director of International Trade of METI Kansai Hosokawa Yoichi appreciated Bình Dương’s efforts to protect the environment.

He said enterprises in Kansai want to increase investment and cooperation with Bình Dương, with a focus on the environment.

Deputy Chairman Dũng affirmed that Bình Dương has always paid attention to environmental protection in its development process. The province is ready to work with Japanese enterprises in general and those from Kansai region in particular to development technological solutions for environmental protection, he said. — VNS