Submit Release
News Search

There were 991 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,619 in the last 365 days.

Japanese investment in Bình Dương almost reaches $6 billion

VIETNAM, August 5 -  

BÌNH DƯƠNG — Japanese investors have so far poured almost US$6 billion in the southern province of Bình Dương, Permanent Deputy Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Hùng Dũng said at a working session with a delegation of the Kansai Bureau of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI Kansai) on Thursday.

Head of the Japanese delegation, Director of International Trade of METI Kansai Hosokawa Yoichi appreciated Bình Dương’s efforts to protect the environment.

He said enterprises in Kansai want to increase investment and cooperation with Bình Dương, with a focus on the environment.

Deputy Chairman Dũng affirmed that Bình Dương has always paid attention to environmental protection in its development process. The province is ready to work with Japanese enterprises in general and those from Kansai region in particular to development technological solutions for environmental protection, he said. — VNS

You just read:

Japanese investment in Bình Dương almost reaches $6 billion

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.