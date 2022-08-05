Technical Textile Market Size 2028 | The Increasing Demand For Construction Industries Drives Growth

Reports And Data

Technical Textile Market Size – USD 193.73 Billion in 2020, Growth - CAGR of 4.10%, Trends – The advent of recyclable technical textiles.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global technical textile market is forecast to reach USD 268.97 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Technical Textiles are functional fabrics which are used in various industries such as construction, home textile, automobiles, medical, and many others. These textiles have enhanced properties compared to conventional textiles.

The market for technical textile is influenced by the rising demand from construction and automotive for insulating products, rubber, floor covering, protective gears, and many others. There is a sudden rise in the demand for geotextiles, which are increasing the economy of the technical fibers. Technical textiles generate a lot of toxic wastes, but it is recyclable in nature. Another restraint of the technical textile market is the high cost of the finished goods and raw materials.

The above-mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for the market growth while factors such as unfavorable effects of technical textile pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the technical textile market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of technical textiles.

Major companies profiled in the global market report include - Asahi Kasei, Berry Global Group, Mitsui Chemicals, Kimberly Clarke, Koninklijke Ten Cate, International Textile Group, Toyobo Co., SRF Limited, Lanxess, and DuPont among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Natural Fiber held a market share of 26.2% in the year 2018. Natural fibers are essential raw materials for technical industry. It has a smaller carbon footprint, and can be degraded by micro-organisms, and composted. It also uses less energy for production, emits fewer greenhouse gases, and supports organic farming.

Woven process held the largest market share of 35.6% in the year 2018. Woven textiles have several applications in construction, clothing, automobiles, and many other industries. Woven textiles are used in medical industries for making surgical gown because woven textiles are breathable, light, and are comfortable.

Mobiltech is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.9% because of the high demand for cars due to rising urbanization. This is used to manufacture seats, door paneling, carpets and ceilings of cars.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the technical textile market because of the sudden increase in the automobile sector. Technical textiles are used in the automobile industry for the production of tire cords, seat belts, and many others.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, ingredient type, application and regional analysis

Material Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Natural Fiber

Synthetic Polymer

Regenerated fiber

Mineral

Metal

Specialty fiber

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Woven

Non-Woven

Knitted

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Mobitech

Indutech

Sporttech

Buildtech

Hometech

Geotech

Clothtech

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

