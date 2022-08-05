Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure on the 25th Anniversary of the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP)

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure released the following statements to mark the 25th anniversary of the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) on August 5, 2022:

Secretary Xavier Becerra: “For 25 years, the Children’s Health Insurance Program has provided millions of children and pregnant women with critical health insurance coverage and peace of mind knowing they can get the health care they need. I was proud to be part of the historic effort to create CHIP as a Congressman in 1997, and now I am proud to lead historic efforts to strengthen this program as Secretary of HHS.

“Making affordable, quality health care coverage accessible for all Americans is a key priority for the Biden-Harris Administration, and CHIP plays a key role in advancing health equity and driving down the uninsured rate among children. We are doing everything we can to reach out, meet people where they are, and connect them to coverage – just last month, we announced the largest investment ever made through the Connecting Kids to Coverage program to increase outreach and enrollment efforts. We will continue to strengthen CHIP and ensure all children have the care and support they need to stay healthy and thrive.”

CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure: “In the 25 years since the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) was signed into law on August 5, 1997, millions of families have been able to get the comprehensive, affordable health coverage for their children that is essential to a healthy childhood. Before CHIP was enacted, 15 percent of all children were uninsured; today, that number is less than 4 percent. While we work towards covering all children, CHIP has provided access for millions of children to critical health care, including vaccines, well-child care, and essential mental health services. Medicaid and CHIP together cover more than 50 percent of our nation’s children, providing vital access to care to the over 40 million children enrolled in these programs. In addition to covering uninsured children under the age of 19, CHIP provides the option for states to cover pregnant women. Today we celebrate that 25-year commitment to the health of children and the well-being of their families.”

To learn more, access the CMS fact sheet on CHIP turning 25.