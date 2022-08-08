Gaited Horse Clinician, Carl Bledsoe, Will Judge at the Appalachian Trainer Face Off

We met Carl, watched his presentations, and knew he'd be a great judge immediately.” — Heart of Phoenix

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A second generation horseman, Carl Bledsoe, grew up in the world of Tennessee Walking Horses. Carl and his wife, Tammy, own and operate their equine business, Carl Bledsoe Horsemanship, in Talking Rock, Georgia. Carl’s focus is classical horsemanship training for the horse and rider of all breeds and disciplines. He specializes in gaited horse breeds.

Heart of Phoenix has selected Carl to serve on the panel of judges for the upcoming Appalachian Trainer Face Off. This event is a training competition that began in 2017. The ATFO changes the lives of adoptable horses from Appalachia in a national competition. Heart of Phoenix believes in “working together to improve the lives of horses in transition through a dialogue of kindness and respect.” Their efforts help shatter any stigma and reframe the conversation around equine adoption in order to increase horse adoption in the United States.

The event will take place August 18th through August 20th in Winfield, West Virginia at the Winfield WV Riding Club Arena, 5449 State Route 34.

When announcing their decision to select Carl to take part as a Judge in this year’s event, Heart of Phoenix wrote “Carl and his wife, Tammy, conduct clinics and participate in expos sharing the story of his progression from the show ring to teaching. Their primary focus is what’s in the best interest of the horse and rider. Carl and Tammy have hopes of someday proving just how wonderful, versatile and incredibly talented the Tennessee Walking Horse, as well as the other gaited breeds, truly are.”

Carl has been a guest speaker at the Sound Horse Conference in 2014 and the guest speaker representing the Tennessee Walking Horse in 2019 at the Equus Film Festival in Lexington, Kentucky. He has been the gaited clinician at several expos, including the 2018 Equifest in Hamburg, New York, the 2020 Horse World Expo in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the 2021 Georgia Horse Fair in Conyers, Georgia and the 2022 Southern Equine Expo in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. “We met Carl, watched his presentations, and knew he'd be a great judge immediately.”

Attendees will enjoy an opportunity to meet over 30 trainers from all over the United States and meet the amazing judge panel line up. Spectators are welcome. Last year's crowd was around 2,500 strong. Gate fee is by donation.

To learn more about Carl Bledsoe Horsemanship, please contact Tammy Bledsoe directly at 770-403-4635 or TLBLEDSOE2801@GMAIL.COM. Tammy will be happy to discuss their work and the various services they offer with you.