New Speaker Interview released with Geraint Davies, for Wearable Injectors & Connected Devices Conference

The Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices market has grown rapidly over the past few years, what key difference have you noticed in the last year regarding significant developments?

Industry is starting to realise and plan for the complexities outside of the connectivity technology. The ability to connect injection devices to mobile phones is kind of the easy part of the solution. Building something that patients, caregivers and HCPs want to use consistently requires a whole different skill set. In addition, other factors such as creating a digital strategy around how we use the data, software development processes, system architecture, data management and cybersecurity are relatively new to the medical device sector and have been the areas of steepest learning.

We are seeing a digital revolution throughout pharma and for injectable delivery which comes in the form of connected devices. What would you say the main drivers are for this?

The reasons are multifaceted; in general, we are seeing the digitisation of every aspect of our lives, so it is an obvious progression for the healthcare sector and the expectations and capabilities of our users are advancing as well. There has also been a drive towards self-administration / at home care monitoring (exacerbated by Covid).

What do you see as the greatest challenge for you to overcome personally in the Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices field?

Creating solutions that are genuinely valuable to patients and HCP’s, that have been designed to accommodate the way humans actually behave and make decisions.

