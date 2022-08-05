EMU Faculty of Engineering Awaits New Students

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Engineering Faculty, the educational quality of which is recognized by ABET, one of the world's leading accreditation institutions, awaits new students in the 2022-2023 Academic Year Fall Semester. EMU Engineering Faculty, which started its academic life in 1979, brings up world-class engineers. The faculty includes departments of Computer Engineering, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Civil Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.

Active Role Worldwide

Whilst the Industrial, Electrical-Electronic, Computer, Mechanical, Software, Mechatronics and Civil Engineering programs stand out as programs with ABET accreditation, EMU Engineering Faculty students and faculty are members of prestigious organisations and associations including ACM, ASEE, EDC, EEDC, ASME, EAEEIE, EESTEC, ESTIEM, IIE, ACI, ASCE, ICE, ISCP, IAHR, ISSMGE and FEANI. Taking an active role in world-class inter-university student organizations and unions, departments at the Faculty of Engineering also offer value-added services such as double major programs as well as student and faculty member exchange opportunities with many US, European Union and Canadian universities.

“We Prepare for the Future”

Making a statement on the subject, EMU Engineering Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Özkaramanlı said, “Within the framework of the quality assurance system implemented in our faculty, we train our students to become individuals with learning skills as well as their professional knowledge and we prepare them for the future by bringing them up as skilled individuals with a good command of the English language, who are aware of international cultural differences, and acquired the skills to use information and communication technologies. We closely follow the developments in technology and science and, support university-industry cooperation. The Faculty of Engineering also offers value-added services such as double major programs, exchange of students and faculty members with universities in different countries. The Faculty also takes an active role in international student organizations and associations around the world.

Prof. Dr. Özkaramanlı continued his statement as follows: “Our graduates either continue their postgraduate studies in line with the objectives of our programs or they start their careers as entrepreneurial engineers. As a requirement of being a higher education institution, our university attaches great importance to improving the quality of education. We invite you to join us and be a part of our faculty that provides professional engineering skills and offers important opportunities in a cultural mosaic of international students from 98 different countries, with quality education and advanced research, on a wide campus.”