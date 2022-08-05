EMU Faculty of Architecture, the Only NAAB Accredited Faculty in the TRNC, Awaits New Students

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Architecture awaits its new students in the 2022-2023 Academic Year. EMU Architecture Faculty, which is the only faculty holding NAAB- (The National Architectural Accrediting Board) International Certification Equivalency in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) provides education through the Department of Architecture and Department of Interior Architecture, both of which have AQAS (Agency for Quality Assurance through Accreditation of Study Programs). The Faculty of Architecture, which started to provide education as the Department of Architecture under the Faculty of Engineering in 1991, was transformed into a faculty with the Departments of Architecture and Interior Architecture in 1997. EMU Faculty of Architecture, in addition to its Architecture (English) and Interior Architecture (Turkish-English) undergraduate programs, also provides postgraduate study opportunities in Interior Architecture (Thesis&Non-Thesis), Urban Design (Thesis&Non-Thesis), Conservation and Restoration (Thesis&Non-Thesis), Architecture (Thesis&Non-Thesis) and Cultural Heritage Studies with Thesis, and doctorate in Architecture.

Awaits Its Students with Rich Programs

Standing out with its quality education in many different branches of architecture, EMU Faculty of Architecture also has the unique quality of being the leading architecture faculty of the TRNC and Turkey with its international accreditations and memberships. The Architecture Department has MIAK (the Turkish National Architectural Accreditation Board) and NAAB International Certification Equivalency. Interior Architecture Department has AQAS (Agency for Quality Assurance through Accreditation of Study Programs) accreditation. In addition, EMU Faculty of Architecture is a member of EAAE (the European Association for Architectural Education), ENHR (the European Network for Housing Research), ACSA (the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture) and EMU Interior Architecture Department is a member of IFI (the International Federation of Interior Architects/Designers). EMU Faculty of Architecture contributes to the education of students while taking into account international qualifications, universal principles and goals in order to raise creative and inquisitive individuals who are aware of the technical, ethical, aesthetic, social and cultural responsibilities of being an architect and interior architect.

“We Boast Many Successful Achievements”

Giving a statement on the subject, EMU Faculty of Architecture Dean Prof. Dr. Uğur Ulaş Dağlı expressed that the Faculty of Architecture has achieved many successes since its establishment. Prof. Dr. Dağlı said, “But perhaps the most important achievement of our faculty is a special, friendly, warm and professional educational environment that has been achieved by its academic, administrative staff and students. Our faculty constantly develops its programs with an understanding of participatory education in which students have a say and the needs of the day are captured and shaped together. Our faculty also monitors the quality assurance of its programs through independent institutions. Architecture Department Undergraduate Program has MİAK and NAAB International Certification and Interior Architecture Department Turkish and English Undergraduate Program also holds AQAS accreditation. Our departments are also working hard to constantly renew their accreditations.”

Graduates Can Find Jobs Worldwide with Ease

Prof. Dr. Dağlı continued her statement as follows: “The fact that our academic staff previously worked in many different institutions and undertook different positions / duties acts as an important factor in our becoming a multidimensional / diverse Faculty. In addition, our faculty has taken its place as a pioneer in this field in our nearby geography, as our faculty members have published papers in respected national and international journals. While the individual differences of our students are supported, opportunities are also created for them to have the current and universal competence of the profession and to open up to the world; It is ensured that they come together with successful local and international designers on different platforms. In short, our graduates can easily pursue job opportunities in the world's leading institutions and organizations with their versatile accumulation.

Here, the Faculty tries hard to ensure an environment where everyone can express themselves on every platform with a management approach without walls. Our faculty always develops ideas to catch up with the present and the future with the participation of a wide stakeholder group. I am proud to be a part of the EMU Faculty of Architecture, which has such a dynamic and vibrant environment, and to have worked there for a long time.”