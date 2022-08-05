EMU Faculty of Pharmacy Awaits Its New Students

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Pharmacy is awaiting its new students during the 2022 – 2023 Academic Year Fall Semester. Established in the 2011 – 2012 Academic Year, EMU Faculty of Pharmacy offers training in its 10-semester B.Pharm Program and 12-semester Pharm.D Program. EMU Pharmacy Faculty raises qualified pharmacists and scientists, who have conceived principles and ethical concept of pharmacy profession, have owned top-level international fit out that can serve as first-step health advisor in community health, and have earned property of pursuing the latest scientific and technological progresses in this profession. The faculty contributes to the scientific research in our scope at universal and regional levels and uses the obtained knowledge for benefit of the community through pharmacy professional service. With its qualified academic staff and high technology laboratories, EMU Faculty of Pharmacy is among the best and most respected Pharmacy faculties in our region and is able to pass on knowledge necessary for obtaining employment in international drug industry and the other branches of this profession.

Opportunity of Studying and Completing an Internship Abroad

Faculty of Pharmacy is proud of being the first academic member accepted by International Pharmacy Federation (FIP) from Cyprus and the second among the Faculties of Pharmacy throughout Turkey in 2012. Our faculty is also represented through EMUPSS (Eastern Mediterranean University Pharmacy Students Society) as a member association of ''The International Pharmaceutical Students' Federation'' (IPSF) offering Student Exchange Program which allows EMU students the opportunity to conduct clinical and community pharmacy practice in different countries. Moreover, within the scope of the said collaboration, EMU Faculty of Pharmacy welcomes pharmacy students from around the world.

High-Tech Laboratories

The Faculty has student laboratories equipped with the latest technological and educational infrastructure necessary for pharmaceutical sciences including HPLC, GC-MS, FT-IR, UV spectrophotometer, laminar flow, microwave reactor, tablet machine, dissolution device, granulator, homogenizator, viscosimeter, climate cabinet, incubators, particle sizer, powder mixer, grinder, water baths, microscopes, etc. All of the laboratories are furnished with smart boards. The “Medicinal and Aromatic Plant Garden” is arranged in front of the Faculty building for the studies in Pharmaceutical Botany and Pharmacognosy. Despite of being a young faculty, the Faculty of Pharmacy has published approximately 50 scientific papers in the reputed journals recognized by Science Citation Index (SCI).

Offers Quality Education

Releasing a statement on the topic, EMU Faculty of Pharmacy Dean Prof. Dr. Müberra Koşar said: “The pharmacy profession is among the primary health care professions. Pharmacy is a discipline that serves public health and is also included in the preventive health service group. Due to the fact that it contains many disciplines, the title of Pharmacist is taken as a result of a multidisciplinary education. For this reason, it has a wide range of knowledge and work areas.

The years spent at the university have an important place in people's life, and for this reason, they should be spent well. Therefore, it is ideal that the university and faculty you choose should be both scientific and student-friendly. EMU is student-friendly with its large and functional campus facilities and its location in the city center. Even though the Faculty of Pharmacy is a fairly new faculty, it offers quality education opportunities to our students with its young and dynamic faculty members and its infrastructure. In addition, the students will have the opportunity to communicate with international pharmacy students within the scope of the EMUPSS Student Community and to participate in both social and scientific activities. You, our esteemed guests, who will be join us, will also find many social opportunities in our city.

EMU Faculty of Pharmacy awaits young Pharmacist candidates, with its young, dynamic, hardworking and successful faculty members, modern infrastructure facilities and social support. If you want to spend this important part of your life in a country with an idyllic nature, in a student-friendly campus and in a faculty that embraces you in every way, EMU Faculty of Pharmacy and we are waiting for you.”