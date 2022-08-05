EMU Once Again Among the Best in Shanghai List

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), listed amongst the best universities in the world by international independent ranking organisations, is once again amongst the best in the world in the 2022 World Universities Academic Ranking announced by China-based ShanghaiRanking on Tuesday, 19 July 2022.

Ranking 40th in the world in the field of Tourism and Hospitality Sciences, EMU has become the only university from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to enter the list this year, as in the last year, whilst maintaining its position in the first place across the island and Turkey. Apart from EMU, Dokuz Eylul University, having managed to make it to the list of Turkish universities in the field of Tourism and Hospitality Sciences, has been placed in the 101-150 band, Akdeniz University and Nevşehir Hacı Bektaş Veli University appear in the 151-200 band, and Anadolu University has been included in the 201-300 band.

On the other hand, EMU has become the only university throughout the island of Cyprus to be listed in the Economic Sciences category of ShanghaiRanking. While EMU has appeared after Koç University, which is in the 301-400 band amongst Turkish universities, in the 401-500 band in the said field, it co-appeared in the second band with Bilkent University, Istanbul Medeniyet University and Sabancı University.

Academic Rankings of World Universities (ARWU) was published by Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Graduate School of Education, Center for World-Class Universities (CWCU) in June 2003 for the first-time and has been updated every year ever since. Since 2009, the copyright and publishing rights of these world rankings have been acquired by ShanghaiRanking Consultancy, an independent China-based rating agency. ShanghaiRanking Consultancy, which is not affiliated with any university or government institution, makes the aforementioned rankings on 6 different indexes based on publications and achievements in the fields. Detailed information on ShanghaiRanking Consultancy can be accessed at http://www.shanghairanking.com