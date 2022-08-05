5G In Defense Global Market Estimated To Grow At 83% Rate

5G In Defense Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global 5G In Defense Market Report by The Business Research Company covers 5G in defense market size, drivers, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "5G In Defense Global Market Report 2022”, the 5G in defense market size is expected to grow from $71.24 million in 2021 to $130.36 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 83.0%. The change in the 5G in defense market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $1098.69 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 70.4%. The increasing use of autonomous systems and connected devices is expected to propel the 5G in defense market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The 5G In Defense Market

Major players operating in the industry are undertaking strategic collaborations for developing new technologies for the defense sector. According to the 5G in defense industry analysis, companies are focusing on developing technologies like 5G new radio (NR) and cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology, which has high demand in the 5G in defense market. For instance, in February 2021, Leonardo, an Italy-based company specializing in aerospace, defense, and security and O2, a UK-based telecommunications service provider announced a joint partnership to investigate the use of 5G private networks in defense and security market. Leonardo Scotland-based innovation and technology incubator center will work with O2 to highlight the benefits of 5G technology. O2 plans to offer a secure 5G private network as well as a variety of industry 4.0 applications for the evaluation. Moreover, the Norwegian military is experimenting with 5G technologies, including advanced and demonstration programs including the 5G-VINNI project, which integrates and tests modern and stable speech and data systems in the defense slice. Many of these initiatives are being carried out in partnership with commercial stakeholders and companies.

Overview Of The 5G In Defense Market

The 5G in defense market consists of sales of 5G technology and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing 5G technology and services for military and homeland security uses. 5G for defense is expected to improve reconnaissance, intelligence, and surveillance systems and processing, streamline logistics systems for increased efficiency and enable new methods of control and command. According to the 5G in defense market overview, 5G in defense is used to transfer video, text, image, and voice data with faster bandwidth of 300 GHz to create data on demand for the battlefield.

5G In Defense Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Communication Infrastructure: Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network (RAN)

• By Core Network Technology: Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Fog Computing (FC), Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

• By Network Type: Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC), Massive Machine Type Communications (MMTC)

• By End-Use: Military, Homeland Security

• By Geography: The global 5G in defense market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia Networks, Samsung, NEC, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies, Ligado Networks, Wind River Systems Inc., AT&T and Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

5G In Defense Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of 5G in defense market. The market report analyzes 5G in defense market size, 5G in defense market growth drivers, 5G in defense market segments, 5G in defense market major players, 5G in defense market growth across geographies, and 5G in defense market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The 5G in defense market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

