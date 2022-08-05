Insights Into The Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Assisted Reproductive Technology Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Assisted Reproductive Technology Global Market Report 2022”, the assisted reproductive technology market size is expected to grow from $26.28 billion in 2021 to $31.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $62.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.7%. The rising number of infertility cases is expected to foster the assisted reproductive technology industry growth in the coming years.

Key Trends In The Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

Technological advancements is a key trend gaining the popularity in the market. According to the assisted reproductive technology market research, major companies operating in ART are focused on developing technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in November 2020, NIPD Genetics, a Cyprus based biotechnology company launched Amfira PGT based on Target Capture Enrichment Technology. Amfira PGT is a preimplantation genetic test which can be employed during fertility treatment to improve the odds of becoming pregnant and giving birth to a healthy child. Amfira PGT can be used in IVF cycles to determine whether embryos are chromosomally normal (euploid) and have the best chance of culminating in a safe pregnancy and birth.

Overview Of The Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

The assisted reproductive technology (ART) market consists of sales of assisted reproductive technology by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the treatment of infertility in either eggs or embryos. Assisted reproductive technology is based on the surgically removing of eggs from women’s ovaries and then fusing it with men’s sperm in the laboratory to create embryos. These embryos are then inserted back into the women’s body. ART uses donor eggs, donor sperms, or previously stored frozen embryos.

Assisted Reproductive Technology Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Diagnosis: Ovulation Testing, Hysterosalpingography, Ovarian Reserve Testing, Genetic Testing

• By Procedure Type: Fresh Non-Donor, Fresh Donor, Frozen Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Embryo Or Egg Banking

• By End-User: Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, Others

• By Geography: The global assisted reproductive technology market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Cooper Surgical Inc., Ferring B.V., Hamilton Thorne Ltd, Merck KGaA, Genea Limited, California Cryobank, European Sperm Bank, OvaScience Inc., Bloom IVF Centre, Vitrolife, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc., Nidacon International AB, Monash IVF Group Ltd., Cook Medical, INVO Bioscience Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Boston Science Corporation, Anecova, Carolinas Fertility Institute, Microm Ltd.

