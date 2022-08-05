RE: Route 22A Benson - Closed

Roadway open

From: Pedigo, Lydia via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, August 5, 2022 4:01 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Route 22A Benson - Closed

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 22A in Benson is CLOSED in the area of 333 VT Route 22A due to a motor vehicle accident involving wires.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.