Customer demand has led to increased electric car supply
The future of car rental is electric carsSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wisecars announces that so far throughout 2022, customers have preferred electric or hybrid cars twice as much as in 2021. Moreover, further growth is expected in the near future. Several of Wisecars' largest partners have increased investments in hybrid and electric cars. The largest of them is Avis, which recently announced plans to triple its investments. Several other Wisecars partners have also announced investments in electric or hybrid cars, among them are Sixt, Europcar, Enterprise, and Hertz.
“Recently, customers have become much more aware of the environment and prefer to travel with an electric car,” says Rachel, Marketing Specialist at Wisecars. “The supply of electric and hybrid cars has increased, as customer demand for them has become greater in recent years. Compared to 2021, three times more people are renting electric cars. What is more, interest in hybrids has risen as well.”
The entire car rental industry is becoming greener as more and more investments are being made in green energy sources. Therefore, a large increase in the share of electric car usage in the car rental industry is expected in the coming years.
About Wisecars: Wisecars is a car rental broker focused on delivering a seamless and simple car rental experience. Founded by people with years of experience in the industry, Wisecars has been marked as the 8th best car rental agency by Trustpilot and is in the top 50 car rental-themed sites by Similarweb. Wisecars has partnered with hundreds of car rental companies worldwide connecting travelers with affordable solutions.
Rachel Lee
Wisecars Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn