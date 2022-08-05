The World Leader in Artificial Intelligence for Commodity Trading
Walter L. Schindler PhD, JD Serves as Strategic Advisor
Only disruptive technology can bridge the growing gap between the supply and demand of energy, water, food, and other global resources.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Only disruptive technology can bridge the growing gap between the supply and demand of energy, water, food, and other global resources.”
— Walter Schindler, speaking at Yale University
Walter L. Schindler, PhD, JD ( https://walterschindler.com/ ) continues his path of success in 2022 by serving as Strategic Advisor to TerraManta Inc, the emerging world leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms applied to short-term commodity trading in all commodities, including agricultural commodities, starting with corn, but currently perfecting the technology through focus on oil trading because oil is the world’s largest market for commodities traders.
The result of TerraManta’s technology is greater resource efficiency and especially the more efficient use of energy on a global basis. By focusing on Artificial Intelligence as applied to commodity trading, Dr. Schindler continues his pioneering work in Transformation LLC (https://transformationholdings.com ) to pursue unique profitable sustainable strategies with maximum global impact. He has partnered with TerraManta for the last five years and has witnessed the improvements in its machine learning predictive analytics each month.
TerraManta Inc. (https://www.terramanta.com ) and Transformation LLC (https://transformationholdings.com ) are therefore now partners in a new sustainable investment strategy by innovating in global resource efficiency through AI and machine learning algorithms. After many years of testing with monthly efficiencies recorded each month, the predictive analytics have now reached an astonishing 85% accuracy in the first 21 days of active trading after the monthly software computation is completed. In addition, Transformation LLC is blessed to have significant equity and profit-sharing agreements with TerraManta Inc.
In past years, Dr. Schindler (https://walterschindler.com/) has been recognized as “Game Changer of the Year” by the London online magazine Lawyer International for the Legal 100 - 2020 awards. In addition, Dr. Schindler has received similar recognition by ACQ5 Magazine and Finance Monthly Magazine. The Lawyers International Legal 100 - 2020 Awards are given to 100 leading firms and individuals within their area of specialization, typically after review of over 100,000 submissions of third-party nominations.
TerraManta’s progress confirms that Transformation is truly “game-changing” by addressing the world’s challenges with sustainable profit objectives that are based on market returns on equity.
Dr. Schindler added: “I wish to acknowledge publicly with deep gratitude the encouragement of H.R.H The Princess Royal (Princess Anne), who held a private reception and dinner in my honor in November 2016 at St James Palace. She then stated her generous words “to encourage you” when I asked her why she organized the reception and dinner. And in 2017 she organized another special event at Marlborough House for leaders of the British Commonwealth.” Indeed it was just after that event that Dr. Schindler began advising TerraManta.
