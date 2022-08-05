Keep up with the latest K-Pop with Arirang TV shows on NEW KPOP
EINPresswire.com/ -- - Arirang TV’s programs Spotlight and I’m LIVE are available to watch exclusively on the only K-pop TV channel : NEW KPOP.
- NEW ID’s FAST channel, NEW KPOP, will air the two programs during prime-time hours (10-11:30pm) on its channel on its global streaming FAST platforms.
- NEW KPOP is currently available on 13 platforms including Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Plex.
NEW ID is the newest subsidiary of the global media company and top film production company Next Entertainment World(NEW). NEW ID is a media-tech company empowering content to go global across borders and media platforms. The company teams up with Korea’s top global broadcast network, Arirang TV, for the second time to give global viewers the opportunity to enjoy the latest hits and performances in K-pop.
Arirang TV’s top two K-POP shows ‘Simply Spotlight’ and ‘I’m LIVE’ are to air on NEW ID’s K-pop channel NEW KPOP from 12pm - 11:30pm PST.
All shows will be scheduled throughout the week to give viewers more opportunities to watch and enjoy more various programs at the most convenient times.
‘Simply Spotlight’ airs every 8:00PM.
‘Simply Spotlight’ provides you with the latest K-pop news and stage performances of new K-pop artists. Fans around the globe will be able to listen to not only the title songs but also B-side track songs of their favorite artists.
Each episode features artists and performances from idols like AB6IX, EVERGLOW, ONEUS.
‘I’m LIVE’ airs every 2:00PM.
‘I’m LIVE’ is a live concert program featuring Korea’s top musicians where artists share their life stories, thoughts, and feelings about their songs. This unique show gives fans the chance to feel like they have front row seats in a mini live concert.
Every episode features major K-pop artists such as Younha, Sogumm, Jukjae, Kwon Jin-ah, ADOY.
NEW KPOP is the first and only K-pop TV Channel airing the music & performance of top K-pop artists. From NEW KPOP, you can enjoy the latest selection of top-rated K-pop TV shows featuring music & concert, variety & reality shows, K-dramas, documentaries, and many more to come.
NEW KPOP is available on multiple FAST and streaming platforms. Platforms and channel numbers are as follow: Samsung TV Plus (#1296), LG Channels US/ES/FR/DE/IT/CA (#511), LG Channels UK (#544), LG Channels MX/BR (#256), The Roku Channel (#382), Rakuten TV JP (#105), Xumo (#511), ZEASN (WhaleLive) (#5620), Pluto TV EU (#1064), THETA.tv, Plex, TCL, Xiaomi MiTV+ EU/GERMANY (#105), rlaxx TV, Local Now (#589).
About Arirang
Arirang TV is one of the world’s leading international channels with more than 25 years of broadcasting experience. From the start to the end of the day we provide world-class TV content which entertains, educates, and informs millions of our viewers across the world through a broadcasting network of 134 million households in 101 different countries. On Arirang TV you can find hundreds of contents related to Korean beauty, fashion, and Korean food. And, Arirang TV’s most iconic Korean pop music shows. Also, the cultural program’s segment on Arirang TV has various exciting and informative travel shows, documentaries, Korean traditional music performances, and more. Last but not least, Arirang TV is the only English-using international broadcaster that can deliver the latest news with the most accurate and objective point of view.
About NEW ID
NEW ID is a technology-based media company established in October 2019 to expand content life cycle and distribution by connecting Asian content with global platforms. We focus on the ‘FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV)’ business, which provides real-time streaming and advertising technology solutions, and the ‘Post-Production’ business, which helps globalization of contents through automated platforms.
NEW ID Co, Ltd.
