G.O.T’s Naribeenrealz: "Dedicated" To Bring Cool New Music
EINPresswire.com/ -- Anchorage, Alaska – There has been an increasing number of emerging artists from Alaska who bring out their talents by getting themselves fueled by passion and enamored by the wonders of music, and are discovered and promoted by DonFrmAlaska’s G.O.T Records. And now, the music powerhouse proudly presents its new big star, Naribeenrealz. The artist is said to bring out a brand new kind of hip-hop not only from passion and love of music but especially through dedication to his loved ones.
With his debut album entitled, “Dedicated”, which was released just this year, the hip-hop artist based in Anchorage, Alaska who is also DonFrmAlaska’s cousin, made sure that every single rhyme and beat of the songs from his 7-track album will serve as a message of love and dedication to the people dear to him, particularly to his loved ones and friends who have untimely departed.
Through his songs from the album, such as “Faith In My Heart”, “Heaven”, and “Times Wasted”, the Anchorage-based hip-hop artist was able to express the extreme feelings of sadness and regret upon the loss of a loved one, as well as the fact that they have been truly missed.
Aside from the tracks mentioned, other songs that are truly worth listening to and streaming to in Naribeenealz’s “Dedicated" album are “Last Dance”, “Medals”, Pillow Baby”, and Let Me Go”, all of which have received praise from both music fans and critics alike. This is why it is no longer surprising that the album already has many streams on sites like Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, and Pandora, as well as an increasing number of likes and follows on the artist’s social media pages.
Aside from giving his creative juices to music to which he has been passionate for all his life, the Anchorage native also has a passion for drawing, playing games, and hanging out with his siblings. He took his musical inspirations from his life, family, and experiences, but among them is none other than his mother, who also made music herself. She has previously worked with some of today’s most popular artists, including Gucci mane.
With all the talent and passion he has for his craft, Naribeenrealz is “Dedicated” to bringing his music and message – and the world could not wait any longer to listen.
Naribeenealz’s album “Dedicated” can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, YouTube Music, and all other major streaming platforms. He can also be followed through his social media accounts for updates, as well as through his official website linktr.ee/naribeenrealz
ABOUT
Naribeenrealz is an American hip-hop artist, producer, and entrepreneur who is based in Anchorage, Alaska. He has released his album entitled “Dedicated” this year, available for streaming through Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, and other platforms. He is currently one of the top artists of G.O.T. Records, which is owned by his cousin, DonFrmAlaska.
DonFrmAlaska is the founder and owner of G.O.T. Records, as well as the upcoming clothing line Numb Emotions Clothing LLC. The Alaska-based recording company’s name stands for “Guap Over Thots”, and has been gaining a reputation within the music industry for building and promoting some of today’s best and hottest artists that are enjoying popularity, most notably Naribeenrealz. An active video game streamer and social media public influencer, he also has a huge following on Twitch, TikTok, and Instagram.
Social Media Channels:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Naribeenrealz
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naribeenrealz/
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/really2reaalz
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@donfrmAlaska
DonFrmAlaska
ABOUT
Social Media Channels:
DonFrmAlaska
G.O.T
