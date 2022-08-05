Submit Release
August 2 - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold Statement Regarding Ongoing 2022 Primary Election Recounts

Denver, August 2, 2022 - Today, Secretary of State Jena Griswold released the following statement regarding the ongoing discretionary statewide recount of the Republican Primary race for Secretary of State and the recount of the Republican Primary race for State Senate District 9.

“Across the state, our election officials and workers are performing their recount duties with the utmost professionalism, transparency, and precision despite unprecedented vitriol and misinformation,” said Secretary Griswold.

“I want to thank Colorado’s County Clerks, election administrators, judges, and workers who do an incredible service for the People of Colorado year-round. They deserve nothing less than our tremendous respect and praise for the additional work required to carry out the requested recounts. My Office and I will continue to support their effort to complete the recounts by the deadline this Thursday,” continued Griswold. “Colorado voters determine their representation in government. When the recounts are complete, candidates should accept the outcome of a free, fair and secure election.”

The work to complete the recounts so far has gone well. At this point, 15 of 64 counites have completed the recount. Counties have until Thursday to finalize the recount.

