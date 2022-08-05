News Release: DOH reports monkeypox case in Maui County

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) has identified one additional case of monkeypox. This brings the total number of cases in Hawaiʻi since June 3 to twelve. The individual is a Maui resident whose case is associated with travel outside of Hawaiʻi.

“The risk to most Hawaiʻi residents remains low, but action now is essential for protecting public health,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan. “We continue to ensure that case investigation continues, and that testing and vaccination are available—especially in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by this outbreak.”

Monkeypox is mainly spread through close, intimate contact with body fluids, lesion material, or items used by someone with monkeypox. Monkeypox may be spread through large respiratory droplets. These droplets generally cannot travel more than a few feet, so prolonged contact is required.

Nationwide, the current cases are primarily spreading among social networks of gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men. In Hawaiʻi, at least some of the cases have been reported among gay or bisexual men. However, anyone who has close contact with someone with monkeypox is at risk of infection, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Vaccination

Vaccination is available statewide. DOH and healthcare providers in each county who directly reach individuals at higher risk of monkeypox exposure continue to vaccinate eligible individuals. DOH has distributed nearly 1,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine.

Individuals currently eligible for vaccination include:

Individuals who have had exposure to individual(s) with confirmed orthopoxvirus/monkeypox virus within the last 14 days

Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and transgender individuals with high risk intimate contact in venues or areas where monkeypox is known to be spreading in the last 14 days

Individuals in all counties who meet these criteria should call DOH at 808-586-4462 for an appointment. The phone line is available Monday-Friday from 7:45 AM – 4:30 PM. Individuals who call outside of regular business hours can leave a voicemail.

Appointments are also available on Maui through Malama I Ke Ola Health Center. Individuals on Maui can call 808-871-7772 for an appointment. Malama I Ke Ola is accepting calls Monday-Thursday from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM; Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM; and Saturday from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Testing & Treatment

Individuals with monkeypox symptoms, including flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, or new or unexplained rash or sores, should immediately contact their healthcare provider. Testing and treatment are available through healthcare providers.

# # #

Media Contact:

Katie Arita-Chang

Acting Communications Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 286-4806