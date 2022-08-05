Mobile Edge Announces Savings On Award-Winning Back-To-School Gear
Mobile Edge Helps Parents Afford and Protect Student Tech
For today’s students, regardless of age, tech is king... All that tech represents a sizeable investment—an investment Mobile Edge is helping parents afford and protect.””YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for back-to-school shopping, Mobile Edge is helping parents beat inflation and keep students organized and productive. Now through Labor Day, parents can buy direct and get 25% off suggested retail prices on Mobile Edge’s award-winning products.
“For today’s students, regardless of age, tech is king,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “Students use their tech every day to access school portals, email teachers, do online research, take notes, and complete assignments. All that tech represents a sizeable investment—an investment Mobile Edge is helping parents afford and protect.”
Versatile go-bags and accessories from Mobile Edge give parents peace of mind their student’s tech is protected and accessible. Buying direct from the manufacturer, in this case, Mobile Edge helps keep costs low. Mobile Edge also offers a lifetime warranty on its protective bags and backpacks plus a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee. Combined with its 25% off SRP promotion through Labor Day, it’s easy to see why parents prefer Mobile Edge.
Popular Go-Bags for Students
At just over two pounds, Mobile Edge’s new Commuter Backpack is perfect for commuting students looking for style and versatility. The Commuter may be lightweight, but its scratch-resistant, water-repellent fabric withstands rigorous student use and activity. Three main compartments hold up to a 15-inch laptop, mobile devices, accessories, plus school files.
The SmartPack Backpack is a lightweight, durable, no-nonsense backpack popular with students. The SmartPack offers storage for laptops up to 16 inches, plus sections for a tablet and files. Comfort features include a padded back panel, thick shoulder straps, and a carrying handle. The SmartPack comes in eight colors: black, carbon, charcoal, crimson red, royal blue, silver, teal, and wheat.
Mobile Edge’s Express Backpack 2.0 sports a sleek look that combines black with a variety of vibrant trim colors. Designed with user comfort and roomy storage in mind, it’s an ideal choice for laptops up to 16 inches. It also features an integrated tablet pocket plus space to spare for books, files, and accessories.
The eco-friendly ECO Laptop Backpack features an exterior made from 80% natural cotton canvas. The ECO packs a minimal carbon footprint while providing superior organization and protection for all sorts of student tech. This backpack fits laptops up to 17 inches and comes in three earthy colors: black, navy blue, and olive green.
Mobile Edge’s CORE Gaming Backpack is not just for gamers anymore. Featuring an edgy, industrial design popular with students, it includes tons of storage for laptops, tablets, smartphones, and accessories. Add a mobile power pack to the backpack’s pre-wired interior, and students can keep their gear charging while it’s still inside. Better yet, the backpack’s external USB plug lets students connect to an external smartphone, tablet, or other USB devices.
Power When & Where It’s Needed
Reliable power is a priority whether students are on the grid or off it.
The CORE Power AC USB – 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger is a compact and versatile power bank with a standard AC outlet for charging laptops. It delivers an incredible 85 watts to power a variety of personal electronics as well as USB devices. It’s also airplane friendly, packing the maximum power allowed to meet FAA carry-on requirements for lithium-ion batteries.
For those with less-demanding mobile power requirements, Naztech’s 10,000mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank is ideal for charging tablets, smartphones, and smaller USB devices.
The USB Wall Charger Turbo 6 transforms one wall outlet into a 6-port USB power station. With 50 watts of power, it can charge up to six devices simultaneously at blazing fast speeds.
The 10W Wireless Fast Charging Stand delivers two times the power of a standard wireless charger. Simply place a Qi-enabled device against the upright pad and it starts charging on contact.
Other Must-Have Student Accessories
Mobile Edge’s Rechargeable Wireless Optical 6-Button Mouse is a fantastic solution for mobile students. With the click of a button, users can switch between screen resolutions to accommodate different monitors with precision and accuracy. Forward and backward buttons make web browsing easier, and there’s a double-click button for improved productivity.
The Key Cable Lock is a lightweight, portable, and compact security solution that attaches to the universal security slot on most laptops. A hardened steel head and 6.5-foot coated, galvanized steel cable ensure superior strength to deter thieves. The lock comes with two keys, a user manual, and a Velcro cable tie for easy cable management.
The SecuriCable Combination Lock bolts into a laptop’s VGA or serial port to deter thieves. It uses a combination lock rather than a keyed lock, making it perfect for anyone worried about losing a key.
Students can protect IDs, debit cards, and other sensitive information with the Mobile Edge I.D. Sentry Credit Card Wallet. Using our exclusive Wireless Security Shield™ (WSS) technology, this patent-pending design incorporates an alloy shielding material to block out all unauthorized RFID access.
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
