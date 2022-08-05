Submit Release
Dave Mello & Kurt Allenbaugh Brings Safe Money Radio To Reno

Dave Mello

Kurt Allenbaugh

Saturdays - 8:00 AM

Sundays - 8:00 AM

Dave Mello & Kurt Allenbaugh are experienced retirement specialists sharing their expertise as the host of Safe Money Radio.

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dave & Allen are experienced retirement specialists sharing their expertise as the hosts of Safe Money Radio on KTHX ESPN Radio, 94.5 FM & KPLY, 630 AM. As the hosts of the Safe Money Radio show, they are frequently approached to speak on safe money concepts. 

Dave has been a wealth strategist since 2000, helping executives, small business owners, and retirees to create and maximize their wealth potential by assisting them to “see the unseen.” His purpose is to explore and analyze the complicated intricacies of each individual or business’ financial situation to design and deliver simple strategies. Dave will create a sustainable strategic financial model around your specific situation so you live a more prosperous life without worry or resentment. His strategies effectively help reduce taxes, reduce risk, increase investment efficiency, and augment the preservation of wealth legacy for his clients.

Kurt has 20 years of experience educating and helping clients in retirement or planning for their retirement years. His focus encompasses preserving, protecting, and growing their assets in a risk-free environment. Utilizing a holistic approach to estate planning, Kurt has aided his clients in avoiding and minimizing life-changing events that could impact and have detrimental effects to their estate.

Join others who have benefited from listening to Dave & Kurt's no-nonsense approach to retirement planning.

Dave Mello & Kurt Allenbaugh
Horizon Retirement Advisors, LLC
+1 844-725-7233
email us here

