Core Gaming and LucidSound Partnership Offers Audiophile-Grade Sound for Gamers
Gaming Pioneer Makes Headsets that Sound, Feel, and Look Great
Lucid Sound has played an important role, paving the way for a more immersive and realistic gaming experience. As videogame have evolved, so too have gaming headsets, led by pioneers like Lucid.”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORE Gaming has partnered with headset pioneer LucidSound to offer audiophile-grade sound and high-performing headsets to the worldwide gaming community.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Core Gaming
“Video games have taken a giant leap forward with lifelike graphics and increased speed of gameplay in recent years,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for CORE Gaming. “Lucid Sound has played an equally important role, paving the way for a more immersive and realistic gaming experience. As videogame sounds have evolved, so too have gaming headsets, led by pioneers in the field like Lucid.”
Founded in 2016 by gaming industry veterans, LucidSound set out to make headsets that sound great, feel great, and look great. Their award-winning designs ushered in a new direction for gaming audio, featuring audiophile-grade sound and premium build quality. The company became part of the PowerA family of brands in 2020, joining the global leader in video gaming peripherals.
Popular LucidSound headsets available at CORE Gaming include the following gamer favorites.
LucidSound’s flagship LS50X Hybrid Wireless and Bluetooth Gaming Headset for Xbox features lag-free wireless audio and chat for Xbox gaming, and simultaneous Bluetooth connectivity for total wireless freedom. Gel-cooled earpads combine with dual noise-canceling mics and powerful custom-tuned drivers to make this the ultimate Xbox headset. Officially licensed for Xbox, it works on Xbox Series X|S.
The award-winning LucidSound LS35X Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset was designed for complete wireless freedom. There are no dongles, cables, or configurations needed. Hear immersive Windows Sonic surround sound and crystal-clear chat, and experience next-level comfort with memory foam earpads and a flexible headrail. Includes a removable boom mic for chat clarity in the heat of battle, and a secondary built-in mic perfect for mobile gaming and calls. Officially licensed for Xbox, this headset works with Xbox Series X|S and any 3.5mm audio source. The 3.5mm cable included for use with Xbox, PC, Mac, and mobile makes this headset great for video chat and conference calls.
LucidSound’s LS25 eSports Gaming Headset is designed for the esports and competitive PC gaming community. It offers features essential to superior performance during tournament play. Highlights include a mic monitoring feature that lets you hear your voice in the headset, so you know how loud to talk, plus a flexible headrail and solid metal touchpoints for strength, durability, and a premium feel. Compatible with PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and mobile.
LucidSound’s ultra-lightweight and comfortable LS15P Wireless Gaming Headset lets users upgrade their audio without breaking the bank. This headset works great with PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. Features include intuitive quick access audio controls, interference-free wireless connectivity, custom-tuned 50mm drivers, and a dual-mic system.
About CORE Gaming
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories, Alienware bags, and top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners Alienware, Arozzi, HyperGear, LucidSound, Patriot Memory, Viper Gaming, and PowerA, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
About LucidSound
LucidSound was founded in 2016 by gaming industry veterans determined to make headsets that sound great, feel great, and look great. Their award-winning designs ushered in a new direction for gaming audio, featuring fresh designs, audiophile-grade sound, and premium build quality. Working with a dedicated community of partners and fans, LucidSound quickly became an industry leader and pioneer. The company was acquired by PowerA in 2020, joining the global leader in video gaming peripherals.
