Tequila sales expected to surpass Vodka as the most consumed spirit in the US
Ultra-Premium Tequila like AsomBroso Tequila is leading the way.SANTA MARGARITA, CA, USA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Ricardo Gamarra, the CEO and founder of AsomBroso Tequila, is not going to tell you to stop buying vodka.
Gamarra states: “Vodka is a terrific spirit, however I have a strong affinity for ultra-premium tequila. It appears I’m not alone in my choice. Tequila sales have undergone unprecedented growth.” Tequila sales are expected to surpass vodka sales within the next year.
According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the US, in the past 20 years, tequila volumes have grown 180%. The fastest growth has been in what are called the high end and super premium brands. High end brands have shot up 531% in the same period, and super premium brands, which barely existed 20 years ago, have soared an incredible 1042% in the same time period.
Gamarra was the first distiller to market a pink-hued, Bordeaux-rested reposado, rest a 5-year añejo in new French oak barrels, and rest extra-aged 11-year añejo tequila in a new French oak barrels. His highest achievement today, The Collaboration, is a 12-year double barrel-rested tequila that combines his 11-year Extra Añejo with Silver Oak Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon American oak barrels for an additional 13 months. This produced a tequila that achieved a rating of 97 from industry expert Anthony Dias Blue in The Tasting Panel Magazine, making it the publication’s highest rated tequila. AsomBroso’s tequilas have also been awarded multiple honors from the Robb Report’s “Best of the Best” and named “Top Tequila” in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
AsomBroso is the Spanish word for “amazing.” The company offers a wide array of ultra-premium triple-distilled tequilas made to be savored one sip at a time, ranging from its award-winning blanco tequila at an approximate retail price of $50 per bottle, to The Collaboration Extra Anejo tequila, priced at more than $2249 per bottle. Its distillery is located in the town of Amatitan Mexico, in the heart of the Jalisco region, home to the most treasured blue agave crop in the country. AsomBroso’s uniquely shaped bottle is an 18th Century hand-blown decanter crafted by artisanal glass blowers on the island of Murano in Venice, Italy, which brings a level of artistry to any bar shelf.
The company’s products are distributed in 37 states, with the goal of expanding distribution to all 50 US states and Canada over the next 6 months. Its brand has a strong presence in top US retail wine and spirits chains, including Costco, Kroger, and Total Wine & More, and a reorder rate of 85%. The company has seen a 750% increase in revenues over the past year as the premium tequila market grows, with projections of nearly 75% additional market growth in the next five years.
