First Lady Casey DeSantis Launches Florida Cancer Connect

A Statewide Initiative to Provide Cancer Information and Survivor Stories

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis unveiled Florida Cancer Connect, an initiative that focuses on providing information on cancer treatment, caregiver tools, and stories from brave Floridians who have fought this disease on one centralized website. First Lady DeSantis was joined by Florida Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller, Dr. Scot Ackerman, MD, and Floridian cancer survivors to launch this initiative. The website is located at flcancerconnect.com.

“When I was going through my cancer fight, I saw the need for a centralized hub that housed everything patients and caretakers could need while dealing with this disease,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “Florida Cancer Connect arms Floridians with valuable knowledge while instilling hope into the lives of those facing cancer by sharing positive survivor stories. Our mission with this website is simple – make the cancer battle easier and instill hope in those fighting.”

Florida is second in the nation for newly diagnosed cancer cases. First Lady DeSantis is committed to supporting those facing cancer and promoting the world-class care Florida offers cancer patients. No matter how cancer is affecting someone, support is available for them and can be found at the Florida Cancer Connect webpage.

The Florida Cancer Connect website, which is continuing to grow, offers current tools that help Floridians:

Understand cancer research and prevention programs,

Locate a health care provider specializing in cancer care,

Navigate the complexities of cancer related insurance coverage,

Obtain caregiver resources, and

Hear from the brave Floridians who have fought this disease.

“Floridians across our state have been impacted by cancer in some way, whether it be from their own battle or that of a loved one. Florida Cancer Connect will serve as an excellent resource for all Florida families to find the knowledge, help, and support they need no matter where they are in their cancer journey,” said Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller. “I applaud First Lady Casey DeSantis for embracing her own personal battle and using that experience to improve the life of every Floridian.”

“For over 30 years I have had the opportunity to serve our community by treating cancer patients and I am joined here today by our incredible staff and former patients who are really resilient cancer survivors,” said Dr. Scot Ackerman, MD. “Cancer screening plays a crucial role in preventing cancer and diagnosing cancer early. Diagnosing cancer early makes it easier to treat and gives us as a better chance to cure our patients. Today we heard about improvements in access to cancer treatment options and access to cancer resources and these will lead to better outcomes for all Floridians.”

Survivor stories will be added to the website’s “Letters of Strength” section over time to continue to provide hope to Floridians battling the disease. Floridians interested in sharing their survivor story can reach out via email to: survivor@flcancerconnect.com.

Florida Cancer Connect provides Floridians with information on cancer care, detection, prevention, research, and treatment. This hub highlights various tools to fight this battle including nation-wide statistics, prevention materials, and event opportunities to bring greater awareness to cancer in the state of Florida and beyond.

