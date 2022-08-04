MEMORANDUM: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of United States Representative Jackie Walorski

TO: Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: August 4, 2022

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of United States Representative

Jackie Walorski

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, United States Representative Jackie Walorski passed away at the age of 58. She represented Indiana’s Second Congressional District from 2013 until her recent passing. During her time as a United States Representative, she served on the House Ways and Means Committee and was a ranking member of the Subcommittee on Worker and Family Support. Walorski was determined to create opportunities for American workers and families to thrive by focusing on helping small businesses and manufacturers grow. United States Representative Walorski will be remembered as a dedicated advocate for her community and the people of Indiana’s Second District.

Pursuant to the President’s orders and as a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida immediately until midnight tonight.

To view the President’s statement, click here.

###