Over 50,000 Lethal Doses of Fentanyl Seized by CBP Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Louisville seized a shipment early this morning containing multiple pills of the lethal narcotic fentanyl, enough to kill 50,200 people.

Fentanyl, an extremely toxic substance to handle in addition to being a dangerous narcotic to use, was found by CBP officers in Louisville earlier this morning.

On August 4, CBP officers detained a shipment arriving from India manifested as medicine. When officers inspected the package, they found five pill bottles. The pills tested positive for fentanyl properties. The shipment was destined for a residence in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. These pills had a street value of at least $15,000.

“This narcotic is not only dangerous to the user, but also very dangerous to our officers,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office. “Our officers take every precaution with every shipment they inspect, and we are very relieved no one was seriously injured during this seizure.”

“Even though this shipment may seem like a very small amount, remember two milligrams of this stuff is lethal,” said Thomas Mahn, Port Director, Louisville. “This seizure showcases the excellent work our officers do every day. This is a dangerous opioid, and our officers were able to prevent this deadly drug from reaching its destination.”

Fentanyl and its analogues are synthetic opioids that bind to and activate the opioid receptors in the brain creating analgesic and euphoric effects. Compared to other opioid medications, most types of fentanyl are extremely powerful.

