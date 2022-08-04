FDLE arrests Panama City man for promotion, possession of child sexual abuse material

August 4, 2022PANAMA CITY, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Jason William Roberts, 37, of Panama City, today on one count of promoting the sexual performance of a child and 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.The investigation began in June, aiming to identify individuals downloading and sharing child sexual abuse material online. An IP address belonging to Roberts was identified as sharing illegal images.

Agents executed a search warrant at Roberts’ residence today and conducted an on-site forensic preview of his computer, revealing numerous images depicting the sexual abuse of children, some as young as six years old.



He was booked into the Bay County Jail on a no-bond status pending first appearance. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, 14th Judicial Circuit.



Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.



