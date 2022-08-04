Submit Release
$1 MILLION POWERBALL WINNER PLANS TO KEEP HIS USUAL LIFESTYLE

PLEASANT VIEW—Donald Thompson of Pleasant View is a barber, a drag racer, an avid gym member—and now a $1 million Powerball winner.

“I stay really busy doing the things I like,” said the septuagenarian, who has no plans to slow down even after his big win.

Donald matched all 5 white balls drawn in the June 8, 2022, Powerball drawing to win the $1 million prize. He purchased the ticket at H.G. Hills, 2498 Hwy. 49 E. in Pleasant View.

His prize was just a portion of the $22,439,05 in winnings claimed by Tennessee Lottery players throughout the state during the week of June 19 – June 25, 2022.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.3 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $17.5 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.67 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

