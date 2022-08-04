LOTTERY ADDS THIRD DRAWING TO LOTTO AMERICA

Back

NASHVILLE—Three cheers for the addition of a third drawing to the popular multi-state game Lotto America! Drawings will now be held three nights a week—Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Ticket sales for the new Monday drawing begin Sunday, July 17, with the first new drawing to be held the next day, Monday, July 18.

Lotteries that participate in the game anticipate that adding the third drawing will result in larger, faster-growing jackpots. The group also expects to see an increase in the number of cash prizes and jackpots awarded on an annual basis. The jackpot for Lotto America stands at $17.11 million for tomorrow night’s drawing.

The Monday night drawing will not change Lotto America’s $1 ticket price, game odds or set cash prizes. Players will continue to choose five numbers from 1 to 52 and one Star Ball number from 1 to 10. The All Star Bonus add-on feature will also be available for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Launched in 2017, Lotto America is available in 13 U.S. lottery jurisdictions: Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

