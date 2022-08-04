MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT RAISED TO $1.28 BILLION

Back

NASHVILLE—Brisk sales across the country have pushed tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot even higher, and it now stands at a jaw-dropping $1.28 BILLION for July 29, 2022. A jackpot of this magnitude—the second largest in Mega Millions history—attracts additional players who want to be part of the fun.

“More people are playing for a chance to win a ten-figure jackpot,” said Rebecca Paul, Tennessee Education Lottery President and CEO. “The increase in Mega Millions sales is incredible news for the important education programs we fund, such as college scholarships, grants and after-school programs.”

“And, as always, we remind everyone to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win,” Ms. Paul added.

Since the Tennessee Lottery began offering the game in 2010, Mega Millions ticket sales alone have added an estimated $263.8 million in education funding and created thousands of prize winners. In fact, the last Mega Millions jackpot that was hit was won in Pegram, Tennessee on April 15, 2022, for $20 million. And in 2014, a $61 million Mega Millions jackpot was won in Bellevue, Tennessee.

Players have until 9:45 p.m. CT/10:45 p.m. ET tonight, July 29, to purchase a ticket for the big drawing.

Additional details include:

Tickets are $2; The Megaplier option is an additional $1. Prizes on all Megaplier tickets are multiplied except for the jackpot.

There are nine ways to win playing Mega Millions.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot of $1.537 billion was won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 47 jurisdictions: 45 states; Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.5 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $17.8 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.7 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com