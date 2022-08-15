Baby furniture design star dadada Baby opens up new possibilities with an unexpected crib color.

Soho 3-in-1 Convertible Crib in Black Austin 3-in-1 Convertible Crib in Black Soho 3-in-1 Convertible Crib in Black Legs

dadada Baby launches two of their most popular cribs in black for modern, style-savvy parents that are craving new options for nursery decor.

We want parents to have the freedom they need to design the nursery of their dreams - and that means giving them some great finish options to choose from.” — Valerie Swift