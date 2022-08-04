Submit Release
Signals To Go Live At US 385 and North Loop 338 In Odessa

The traffic signals on U.S. Highway 385 at Loop 338 in northern Ector County will go into full operation Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The signals are part of a project to build an overpass that takes Loop 338 over Highway 385.

The overpass has been in use for a few weeks, and the remaining work on the project should have very little effect on traffic flow.

The signals should be activated after the morning rush hour. All lanes on Highway 385 will be opened as well.

Motorists are asked to exercise extreme caution in the area as the transition is being made. State law requires motorists to obey any warning signs in the area. If possible, find alternate routes to avoid confusion in the area as conditions are changed.

Jones Brothers Dirt & Paving of Odessa won the project with a low bid of a little more than $25.3 million.

Signals To Go Live At US 385 and North Loop 338 In Odessa

