Governor Selects New Major Project Development Manager

Jointly developed position will coordinate significant energy and natural resource projects









CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has announced an addition to his Administration’s Natural Resources policy team. Jennifer Thomson will serve as the Governor’s Major Project Development Manager. The position, developed and funded through a joint collaboration between Governor Gordon’s Office and the Wyoming Legislature, is intended to keep Wyoming at the forefront of the energy frontier. Thomson is a Wyoming native whose experience blends key aspects of the private corporate world with a fluent knowledge of federal and state regulatory processes.

“I’m delighted to bring Jenn’s extensive experience and breadth of knowledge on natural resource issues, as well as her deep ties to Wyoming’s communities to our office,” Governor Gordon said. “Her familiarity coordinating with federal, state and Canadian agencies, as well as representatives from the private sector, make her ideally suited to serve as the Major Project Development Manager.”

Thomson’s position focuses on rejuvenating a modernized nuclear industry in Wyoming, but her responsibilities will extend to coordinating other significant energy and natural resources projects. These may include pipelines, carbon capture, hydrogen development, critical materials and rare earth elements, and the FE Warren “Sentinel” missile initiative.

Thomson grew up in Cheyenne and earned her J.D. from the University of Wyoming. She started her career working for Senator Mike Enzi in Washington DC. Next, she worked in the US Department of the Interior and coordinated the efforts of approximately 35 various federal, state, Canadian, federal and provincial offices in streamlining permitting and regulatory issues for Alaska natural gas transportation projects. In 2012, Jenn moved to the Shell Oil Company, working in government relations and later as a senior advisor. While working for Shell, she coordinated projects ranging from the transition of a US Shell President and the commercial expansion of Shell’s offshore projects and policies in the Gulf of Mexico, Atlantic and the Arctic.

“I am grateful to Governor Gordon for giving me this incredible opportunity,” expressed Thomson. “I look forward to working with State agencies, lawmakers, companies, and other stakeholders to further Wyoming’s economic and energy future. We have a bright future.”

