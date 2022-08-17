Affordable Braces Available in Exton, Pennsylvania

Exeter Orthodontics offers braces and Invisalign in Exton, PA

Residents of Exton can find affordable braces at Exeter Orthodontics.

EXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teens or adults looking for braces or Invisalign can find affordable care at Exeter Orthodontics. For a one-time fee of $3,995, patients receive braces or Invisalign, x-rays, adjustments, retainers, repairs, and emergency visits.

Exeter Orthodontics was founded on the promise of making quality care accessible to all.

“No matter how much care or how many visits a patient will need to straighten their smile, the price will never change,” explains Dr. John Pardini, orthodontist in Exton.

He goes on to say, “We are able to keep the cost at a consistent amount due to the limited services we offer.”

Exeter Orthodontics only offer braces-related orthodontic care. This is how the practice is able to keep their prices so consistent. A lot of other practices offer other services, but in turn, their overhead, and thus their prices, are significantly higher.

Some patients are worried about braces, specifically how uncomfortable they are claimed to be. Exeter Orthodontics wants to assure everyone that braces have come a long way since they were first developed.

“Some patients picture big, bulky, and painful braces, but this is not the case,” adds Dr. Pardini. “New technology has made braces more comfortable and more efficient.”

In addition, removable braces and aligners are also available. Invisalign in Exton has been a popular option among adult patients who value their comfort and convenience.

To learn more about braces in Exton, request an appointment with Exeter Orthodontics by visiting https://exeterorthodontics.com/exton-office/. New patients are welcome. Offices are also located in Reading, Harrisburg, Springfield, Millersville, Lancaster, and Allentown.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

