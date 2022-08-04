Sixty-seven EMS Professionals to Be Honored as Stars of Life for their Life Saving Efforts at the State Capitol
These Stars of Life who serve our community exemplify the greatness and heroism of our industry.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sixty-seven paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), emergency medical dispatchers and other ambulance company personnel from across the State of California will be recognized as Stars of Life at the State Capitol on August 10, 2022. Their actions, whether from a single life-saving event or a career-long exemplary performance record, demonstrate they have stood out among their peers as the best of the best among California’s ambulance providers.
“These Stars of Life who serve our community exemplify the greatness and heroism of our industry,” said California Ambulance Association (CAA) President Jimmy Pierson. “Their stories demonstrate the courage, discipline and skill needed to remain calm under pressure while delivering basic and advanced life support care in the field.”
Among those being honored are:
Grace Colman (EMT) and Michael Majeski (Paramedic) who were providing Motocross standby services and provided care to a 32-year-old male who had fallen from his motocross bike at approximately 20 mph.
The patient was unable to feel his legs and indicated a 10/10 for pain to his back. Paramedic Corner demonstrated excellent scene management within a chaotic setting and ensured a quick response time to the patient. The patient was promptly transported Code 3 to UC Davis Medical Center with a trauma alert without incident.
Justin Johnson, EMT for Mercy Medical Transportation, Inc. is being honored for assisting Sherrif’s deputies in gaining control over a domestic violence suspect. After the incident, the Sheriff’s department reached out to both Justin and Mercy’s COO to let them know that had Justin not intervened it would have either cost the life of a deputy or the assailant. Justin went above and beyond his job duties and saved at least one life that day.
Aside from their core responsibilities of caring for those who fall victim to sudden illness or injury, some of this year’s Stars of Life recipients are being honored for their exemplary service.
Don Chaix, an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) with Sierra Medical Services Alliance, has served his community by providing EMS services for the last 36 years as both an EMT for SEMSA and Fire Chief for the Cassell Fire Department.
In the morning, the Stars will be presented with a Star of Life medal. The Stars will be greeted by guest speakers including Acting Director of the California Emergency Medical Services Authority, Elizabeth Basnett and Survivor: Vanuatu contestant, Chad Crittenden. The day’s festivities will wrap up with an awards dinner at the Sheraton Grand Hotel where the Stars will receive their lapel pin and legislative certificates.
Founded in 1948, the California Ambulance Association represents the interests of emergency and non-emergency ambulance service providers serving nearly every county of the state of California. As healthcare’s first responders, the Association is dedicated to assuring the delivery of excellent pre-hospital care to the people of California by promoting recognized industry best practices.
Interview & Photo Opportunities:
Event Time Location
Stars are presented with their Stars of Life medals 8:30 a.m. Sheraton Grand Hotel - Sacramento
Group photo of Stars 9:30 a.m. Sheraton Grand Hotel - Sacramento
Stars Awards Dinner 6:00 – 8:00p.m. Sheraton Grand Hotel - Sacramento
To arrange for interviews, contact Rob Lawrence,
Executive Director at 661-644-7797 or email him at: rlawrence@the-caa.org.
COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 AWARD RECIPIENTS:
Jennifer Allen - Royal Ambulance
Haleigh Anne John - LifeLine EMS Ambulance Service
Rowena Aris - AmWest Ambulance
Justin Johnson - Mercy Medical Transportation, Inc.
Preet Bains - AlphaOne Ambulance
Natasha Kent - Medic Ambulance Service
Samantha Barakat - Royal Ambulance
Jolene Kopp - San Luis Ambulance
George Bostock - Medic Ambulance Service
Nicholas Landers - AlphaOne Ambulance
Jessica Brown - Medic Ambulance Service
Burton Lee - King American Ambulance
Dante Carrasco - LIFEwest Ambulance
Cyrena Leon-Guerrero - ProTransport-1
Edward Carter - Medic Ambulance Service
Lou Lewis - ProTransport-1
Don Chaix - Sierra Medical Services Alliance (SEMSA)
Michael Majeski - AlphaOne Ambulance
Michael Chinn - AlphaOne Ambulance
Tamaiah Massot - Public Safety Academy
Jesse Chircop - Royal Ambulance
Brendon Miramontes - ProTransport-1
Grace Coleman - AlphaOne Ambulance
Scott Morris - AlphaOne Ambulance
Katrina Corner - AlphaOne Ambulance
Nasir Nasir - Royal Ambulance
Wilfredo Dofredo - LifeLine EMS Ambulance Service
Robert Nelson - AlphaOne Ambulance
Nick Drake - San Luis Ambulance
Minji Noh - LIFEwest Ambulance
Maximiliano Duenas Perez - Riggs Ambulance Service (SEMSA)
Greg Petersen - Riggs Ambulance Service (SEMSA)
Dennis Flannery - Patterson District Ambulance
Paige Pieretti - AmWest Ambulance
AmberLyn Fox - AlphaOne Ambulance
Cassandra Rashleger - King American Ambulance
Ethan Garmon - AmbuServe Ambulance
Jessica Robins - Medic Ambulance Service
Meghan Genzler - Royal Ambulance
Roberto Sanchez - Patterson District Ambulance
Karin Grabchuk - AlphaOne Ambulance
Sonya Severo - Riggs Ambulance Service (SEMSA)
Tobin Gramyk - AlphaOne Ambulance
Mark Sims - AlphaOne Ambulance
Kiarra Grant - King American Ambulance
Destiny Skinner - ProTransport-1
Wesley Graves - AmbuServe Ambulance
Stacy Sottero - ProTransport-1
Sarah Halnon - ProTransport-1
Katie Spring - Royal Ambulance
Christopher Hanze - Royal Ambulance
Nichole Sternquist - LifeLine Ambulance
Jessica Harrison - Mercy Medical Transportation, Inc.
Tim Taylor - ProTransport-1
Thomas Hector - American Legion Post No. 108 Ambulance
Angel Taylor - Medic Ambulance Service
Jennifer Henson - ProTransport-1
Angelo Tutol - LifeLine EMS Ambulance Service
Steven Herlocker - Medic Ambulance Service
Briana Villa - ProTransport-1
Mayra Hernandez Mendez - Riggs Ambulance Service (SEMSA)
Michele Watanabe - ProTransport-1
Jim Hopkins - LIFEwest Ambulance
Ryan Williams - Medic Ambulance Service
Caitlyn Humphrey - AmbuServe Ambulance
Andrew Wong-Rolle - Mercy Medical Transportation, Inc.
Brittany Item - Royal Ambulance
