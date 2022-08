Sixty-seven EMS Professionals to Be Honored as Stars of Life for their Life Saving Efforts at the State Capitol

These Stars of Life who serve our community exemplify the greatness and heroism of our industry.” — California Ambulance Association (CAA) President Jimmy Pierson

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sixty-seven paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), emergency medical dispatchers and other ambulance company personnel from across the State of California will be recognized as Stars of Life at the State Capitol on August 10, 2022. Their actions, whether from a single life-saving event or a career-long exemplary performance record, demonstrate they have stood out among their peers as the best of the best among California’s ambulance providers.“These Stars of Life who serve our community exemplify the greatness and heroism of our industry,” said California Ambulance Association (CAA) President Jimmy Pierson. “Their stories demonstrate the courage, discipline and skill needed to remain calm under pressure while delivering basic and advanced life support care in the field.”Among those being honored are:Grace Colman (EMT) and Michael Majeski (Paramedic) who were providing Motocross standby services and provided care to a 32-year-old male who had fallen from his motocross bike at approximately 20 mph.The patient was unable to feel his legs and indicated a 10/10 for pain to his back. Paramedic Corner demonstrated excellent scene management within a chaotic setting and ensured a quick response time to the patient. The patient was promptly transported Code 3 to UC Davis Medical Center with a trauma alert without incident.Justin Johnson, EMT for Mercy Medical Transportation, Inc. is being honored for assisting Sherrif’s deputies in gaining control over a domestic violence suspect. After the incident, the Sheriff’s department reached out to both Justin and Mercy’s COO to let them know that had Justin not intervened it would have either cost the life of a deputy or the assailant. Justin went above and beyond his job duties and saved at least one life that day.Aside from their core responsibilities of caring for those who fall victim to sudden illness or injury, some of this year’s Stars of Life recipients are being honored for their exemplary service.Don Chaix, an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) with Sierra Medical Services Alliance, has served his community by providing EMS services for the last 36 years as both an EMT for SEMSA and Fire Chief for the Cassell Fire Department.In the morning, the Stars will be presented with a Star of Life medal. The Stars will be greeted by guest speakers including Acting Director of the California Emergency Medical Services Authority, Elizabeth Basnett and Survivor: Vanuatu contestant, Chad Crittenden. The day’s festivities will wrap up with an awards dinner at the Sheraton Grand Hotel where the Stars will receive their lapel pin and legislative certificates.Founded in 1948, the California Ambulance Association represents the interests of emergency and non-emergency ambulance service providers serving nearly every county of the state of California. As healthcare’s first responders, the Association is dedicated to assuring the delivery of excellent pre-hospital care to the people of California by promoting recognized industry best practices.###Interview & Photo Opportunities:Event Time LocationStars are presented with their Stars of Life medals 8:30 a.m. Sheraton Grand Hotel - SacramentoGroup photo of Stars 9:30 a.m. Sheraton Grand Hotel - SacramentoStars Awards Dinner 6:00 – 8:00p.m. Sheraton Grand Hotel - SacramentoTo arrange for interviews, contact Rob Lawrence,Executive Director at 661-644-7797 or email him at: rlawrence@the-caa.org.COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 AWARD RECIPIENTS:Jennifer Allen - Royal AmbulanceHaleigh Anne John - LifeLine EMS Ambulance ServiceRowena Aris - AmWest AmbulanceJustin Johnson - Mercy Medical Transportation, Inc.Preet Bains - AlphaOne AmbulanceNatasha Kent - Medic Ambulance ServiceSamantha Barakat - Royal AmbulanceJolene Kopp - San Luis AmbulanceGeorge Bostock - Medic Ambulance ServiceNicholas Landers - AlphaOne AmbulanceJessica Brown - Medic Ambulance ServiceBurton Lee - King American AmbulanceDante Carrasco - LIFEwest AmbulanceCyrena Leon-Guerrero - ProTransport-1Edward Carter - Medic Ambulance ServiceLou Lewis - ProTransport-1Don Chaix - Sierra Medical Services Alliance (SEMSA)Michael Majeski - AlphaOne AmbulanceMichael Chinn - AlphaOne AmbulanceTamaiah Massot - Public Safety AcademyJesse Chircop - Royal AmbulanceBrendon Miramontes - ProTransport-1Grace Coleman - AlphaOne AmbulanceScott Morris - AlphaOne AmbulanceKatrina Corner - AlphaOne AmbulanceNasir Nasir - Royal AmbulanceWilfredo Dofredo - LifeLine EMS Ambulance ServiceRobert Nelson - AlphaOne AmbulanceNick Drake - San Luis AmbulanceMinji Noh - LIFEwest AmbulanceMaximiliano Duenas Perez - Riggs Ambulance Service (SEMSA)Greg Petersen - Riggs Ambulance Service (SEMSA)Dennis Flannery - Patterson District AmbulancePaige Pieretti - AmWest AmbulanceAmberLyn Fox - AlphaOne AmbulanceCassandra Rashleger - King American AmbulanceEthan Garmon - AmbuServe AmbulanceJessica Robins - Medic Ambulance ServiceMeghan Genzler - Royal AmbulanceRoberto Sanchez - Patterson District AmbulanceKarin Grabchuk - AlphaOne AmbulanceSonya Severo - Riggs Ambulance Service (SEMSA)Tobin Gramyk - AlphaOne AmbulanceMark Sims - AlphaOne AmbulanceKiarra Grant - King American AmbulanceDestiny Skinner - ProTransport-1Wesley Graves - AmbuServe AmbulanceStacy Sottero - ProTransport-1Sarah Halnon - ProTransport-1Katie Spring - Royal AmbulanceChristopher Hanze - Royal AmbulanceNichole Sternquist - LifeLine AmbulanceJessica Harrison - Mercy Medical Transportation, Inc.Tim Taylor - ProTransport-1Thomas Hector - American Legion Post No. 108 AmbulanceAngel Taylor - Medic Ambulance ServiceJennifer Henson - ProTransport-1Angelo Tutol - LifeLine EMS Ambulance ServiceSteven Herlocker - Medic Ambulance ServiceBriana Villa - ProTransport-1Mayra Hernandez Mendez - Riggs Ambulance Service (SEMSA)Michele Watanabe - ProTransport-1Jim Hopkins - LIFEwest AmbulanceRyan Williams - Medic Ambulance ServiceCaitlyn Humphrey - AmbuServe AmbulanceAndrew Wong-Rolle - Mercy Medical Transportation, Inc.Brittany Item - Royal Ambulance