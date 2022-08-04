Liberty HealthShare Sponsors The FEST
Free event is expected to bring together more than 40,000 familiesCANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liberty HealthShare is blessed to once again be a sponsor of The FEST, an annual day of faith, family and fun hosted by the Diocese of Cleveland on Sunday, August 7.
The FEST, a free event now in its 22nd year, is expected to bring together more than 40,000 families from across northeast Ohio and beyond.
Featured musical performers are Rhett Walker, Micah Tyler, We the Kingdom, Phil Wickham and Crowder. Other activities include: hourly worship services, a petting zoo, a rock wall, kids’ crafts, inflatables, and entertainment from acrobats, Hispanic dancers, aerialists, the Wickliffe High School drumline and the Lake Catholic High School cheerleaders. Following the entertainment, there will be an outdoor mass with Bishop Edward Malesic and fireworks.
The FEST is held at the Center for Pastoral Leadership, 28700 Euclid Ave, Wickliffe, Ohio. Gates open at noon.
The FEST has established itself as the summer highlight for thousands of people in the eight counties that make up the Diocese of Cleveland --Ashland, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Summit and Wayne counties. Northeast Ohio is the base of The FEST attendance with strong contingents coming from Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Michigan to celebrate this tremendous day of faith. To learn more, visit thefest.us.
Established in 1995, Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program is a caring community of more than 100,000 health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all. Learn more about Liberty HealthShare at www.libertyhealthshare.org.
