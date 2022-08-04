Resurfacing Project Beginning Next Week on Route 49 in Tioga County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that lane restrictions will begin next week on Route 49 in Nelson and Osceola townships, and Elkland Borough, Tioga County, for a resurfacing project.

On Monday, August 8, the contractor, HRI, Inc., will begin to mill and resurface Route 49 between a half mile east of the intersection with Route 4022 (Lakeview Road) in Nelson Township and a quarter mile east of the intersection with Route 4017 (Holden Brook Road / Holden Street), Osceola Township. Work will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.



HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $2.8 million resurfacing project which includes base and shoulder repairs, installation of ADA curb ramps, updated guiderails, milling and paving, and other miscellaneous construction. Work is expected to be completed in November of 2022.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for stopped traffic, and drive with caution through the work zone.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

