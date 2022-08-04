Route 61 Resurfacing Project Continues in City of Shamokin and Coal Township, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a resurfacing project continues on Route 61 in the City of Shamokin and Coal Township, Northumberland County.

The week of August 7, the contractor, HRI, Inc., will continue upgrading ADA ramps along Route 61 (East Sunbury Street) between Sixth Street and Mt. Carmel Street in the City of Shamokin. Work will be performed during daylight hours. Work should have minimal impact to traffic.



In September, the contractor will mill and resurface Route 61 (East Sunbury Street / Mt. Carmel Street) between Sixth Street in the City of Shamokin and the Burger King in Coal Township. Work will be performed during the overnight hours. Motorists can expect delays when work is being performed.



HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $2.1 million resurfacing project. Work includes upgrading 48 ADA ramps, milling and resurfacing the roadway, and miscellaneous construction. Work on this project is expected to be completed in November of 2022.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

