Route 2040 Lebanon Church Road Lane Restrictions Friday, Saturday in West Mifflin

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Lebanon Church Road (Route 2040) in West Mifflin Borough, Allegheny will occur Friday and Saturday, August 5-6 weather permitting.

Concrete roadway repairs requiring single-lane restrictions on Lebanon Church Road will occur according to the following schedule:

Friday night, 8 p.m. through Saturday night, 6 p.m. – Single-lane restrictions in both directions between Rodeo Drive and MacAuthur Drive

Friday night, 8 p.m. through Saturday night, 10 p.m. – Single-lane restriction in the eastbound direction between Lebanon Road and Clairton Road

Gulisek Construction is the prime contractor.

Widening, milling and paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, signal upgrades, pavement markings, ADA curb ramp installation, and guide rail updates on Lebanon Church Road between Ceco Drive and Buttermilk Hollow Road are part of this $11.69 million betterment project.

Please use caution when traveling through the project corridor. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

