Several State Highways Restricted Next Week for Sealing Operations in Delaware County

08/04/2022

King of Prussia PA – Several state highways will be restricted next week in Delaware County for sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, August 8, through Friday, August 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a moving lane closure is scheduled on Burmont Road between Baltimore Avenue and Glendale Road in Lansdowne Borough and Upper Darby and Haverford townships;

Tuesday, August 9, through Friday, August 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a moving lane closure is scheduled on Bishop Avenue/Garrett Road between Springfield Road and Burnley Lane in Upper Darby and Springfield townships;

Wednesday, August 10, through Friday, August 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a moving lane closure is scheduled on Beatty Road between Baltimore Pike and Route 320 (Sproul Road) in Springfield and Nether Providence townships;

Wednesday, August 10, through Friday, August 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a moving lane closure is scheduled on Route 320 (Sproul Road/Spring Mill Road) between Baltimore Pike and County Line Road in Radnor, Haverford, Springfield, and Marple townships; and

Wednesday, August 10, through Friday, August 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a moving lane closure is scheduled on Turner Road/Brookhaven Road between Baltimore Pike and Route 252 (Providence Road) in Nether Providence Township.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

These operations help seal the roadway and limit moisture from seeping through pavement cracks.

