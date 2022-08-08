Buddha Teas takes CBD Teas Mainstream
Buddha Teas celebrates National CBD Day, August 8, as one of first brands to offer CBD teas
“Our water-soluble CBD combined with one of our six innovative, best-selling teas delivers a fabulous uplifting relaxation experience,” says John Boyd, co-founder of Buddha Teas.”CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As CBD’s popularity extends into everything from wellness tinctures to body balms, it’s no surprise that the CBD infused beverages market is likely to reach $2.8 billion by 2025*. 80 percent of US households are comprised of tea drinkers, making CBD an ideal addition to an already-beneficial cuppa, and an extra level of calm to the mind and body.
To celebrate National CBD Day on August 8, 2022, Buddha Teas is highlighting the functional benefits of its range of CBD Teas.
While known for its anti-anxiety, anti-inflammatory, and analgesic properties, simply adding oil-based CBD to tea is not straightforward because it doesn’t disperse well in water. Buddha Teas, an innovative tea brand that uses only fresh, pure organic, or sustainably wild harvested ingredients in its bleach-free tea bags, invested time and proprietary processes to develop a broad-spectrum powder that is water-soluble, making the CBD more bioavailable, and THC-free.
“It took some time and perseverance to develop the right formula of CBD tea that we were sure would deliver a premium experience to our consumer,” says John Boyd, co-founder of Buddha Teas. “When our water-soluble CBD combines with one of our six innovative, best-selling teas, we can safely boast: there is no better way to enjoy a cup of uplifting relaxation,” he adds.
CBD Teas from Buddha Teas use pesticide-free, water-soluble CBD, and include 5 mg in each tea bag. Regularly tested for efficacy, the line includes:
• CBD Chamomile Blend Tea – this unique blend of organic chamomile, lavender and lemon balm provides delivers a relaxing experience with the benefit of 5 mg of water soluble CBD.
• CBD Matcha Green Tea – combines all the antioxidant benefits of green tea plus CBD.
• CBD Peppermint Tea – a lovely blend fresh high-quality peppermint and calming CBD.
• CBD Ginger and Turmeric Tea – a perfect tummy tamer plus powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory with the combo of ginger, turmeric, and CBD.
• CBD Tulsi Ashwagandha Tea – a balancing adaptogenic blend plus 5 mg of CBD.
• CBD Mushroom Defense Tea – a powerful medicinal mushroom blend and added CBD.
• NEW - CBD Cacao Fusion Tea – one of Buddha Teas newest teas, this blend delivers a balance of energy and calm.
• NEW - CBD Sleepy Buddha Blend – another new Buddha Teas blend, the perfect pre-sleep cup loaded with snooze-inducing herbs and ingredients plus calming CBD.
Buddha Teas premium blends contain no GMOs, and no artificial colors, preservatives, or flavors. The company offers over 140 USDA Certified organic, non-GMO certified blended and single herb teas. Each individually wrapped tea bag is easy to tote in a purse, bag, or backpack for brewing on the go. For more information on CBD Teas water-soluble CBD and a thorough CBD FAQ, visit www.cbdteas.net.
According to SPINS data, Buddha Teas is the “fastest growing tea brand in the U.S. for natural channel, out of 35 tea brands,” and is ranked 1,360 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. Buddha Teas are sold nationwide in select stores, and at www.BuddhaTeas.com.
Born in the U.K., Buddha Teas’ co-founder John Boyd grew up immersed in the culture of tea. After moving to the United States in 2006, he realized that his choices of unadulterated tea were limited. With a desire to create an expanded selection for tea lovers seeking the same purity and quality he was committed to. John became inspired to develop a tea company to fill the gap. He approached his longtime business partner, fellow entrepreneur Nicholas Marier, with an idea to launch an organic tea company. John’s passion for utilizing herbs as healing agents contributed to his goal of creating a complete tea company offering consumers high-quality, sustainably sourced, single-ingredient herbal teas as well as green, black, white, and CBD varieties.
*Cannabis beverages market size & share: Industry report, 2025. Cannabis Beverages Market Size & Share | Industry Report, 2025. (n.d.). Retrieved June 20, 2022, from https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cannabis-beverages-market
