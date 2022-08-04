Submit Release
Royalton Barracks// DUI & Negligent Operation (Correction)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2003337

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan                             

STATION: Royalton Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: August 04, 2022 @ 0609 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 N mm 24.2, Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: Title 23 VSA 1201 (DUI) and Title 23 VSA 1091 (Negligent Operation)

 

ACCUSED: Abigail K Catt                                              

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 04, 2022, the Vermont State Police received a call stating that there was a single vehicle crash on Interstate 89 by mile marker 24.2. As first responders arrived on scene, they witnessed the vehicle in interest, travel southbound in the northbound lanes on Interstate 89. The driver of the vehicle was able to stop and be evaluated by first responders. Troopers were able to investigate and determine that the operator was driving under the influence of alcohol and driving in a negligent manner. The operator of the vehicle was transported to Gifford Medical Center for further evaluation.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Aug/30/2022 @ 8000am         

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

