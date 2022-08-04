Royalton Barracks// DUI & Negligent Operation (Correction)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2003337
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: August 04, 2022 @ 0609 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 N mm 24.2, Bethel, VT
VIOLATION: Title 23 VSA 1201 (DUI) and Title 23 VSA 1091 (Negligent Operation)
ACCUSED: Abigail K Catt
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 04, 2022, the Vermont State Police received a call stating that there was a single vehicle crash on Interstate 89 by mile marker 24.2. As first responders arrived on scene, they witnessed the vehicle in interest, travel southbound in the northbound lanes on Interstate 89. The driver of the vehicle was able to stop and be evaluated by first responders. Troopers were able to investigate and determine that the operator was driving under the influence of alcohol and driving in a negligent manner. The operator of the vehicle was transported to Gifford Medical Center for further evaluation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: Aug/30/2022 @ 8000am
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No