New opinions: August 4

Procive v. WSI 2022 ND 159

Docket No.: 20220067

Filing Date: 8/4/2022

Case Type: WORKERS COMPENSATION

Author: VandeWalle, Gerald W. View Opinion Highlight: Under N.D.C.C. § 65-10-01, a claimant may appeal from a final action of Workforce Safety and Insurance to the district court of the county where the injury was inflicted or of the county in which they reside, and the claimant has the burden to show the district court has jurisdiction.

Puklich v. Puklich, et al. 2022 ND 158

Docket No.: 20220062

Filing Date: 8/4/2022

Case Type: OTHER (Civil)

Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair View Opinion Highlight: The doctrine of issue preclusion bars relitigation of issues decided in a prior action. To bring a derivative action on behalf of a partnership, a litigant must be a partner at the time the action is commenced.

State v. Pulkrabek 2022 ND 157

Docket No.: 20220010

Filing Date: 8/4/2022

Case Type: DUI/DUS

Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: The Uniform Mandatory Disposition of Detainers Act applies to instances where a detainer has been filed against a person imprisoned in a correctional institution in the state of North Dakota. The Detainers Act requires trial to take place within 90 days of filing a request for disposition of pending charges subject to exceptions. Counsel can waive trial within 90 days under the Detainers Act. Criminal defendants are entitled to counsel at all critical stages of prosecution. A critical stage of prosecution is a time in which counsel’s absence might derogate from the criminal defendant’s right to a fair trial.

Highlight: Subject matter jurisdiction refers to the court’s power to hear and determine the general subject involved in the action. The United States Bankruptcy Code vested the bankruptcy trustee with title to the bankrupt’s assets. Upon an appeal from a civil judgment, this Court may modify the judgment to correct an error. Section 28-26-06(2), N.D.C.C., requires disbursements to the prevailing party for procuring evidence in preparation or use at trial.

State, et al. v. Faber 2022 ND 155

Docket No.: 20210358

Filing Date: 8/4/2022

Case Type: CHILD CUST & SUPPORT (Div.\Other)

Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: A district court may allow a child who is of sufficient maturity to testify about his or her preferences relating to residential responsibility. A district court generally cannot delegate to anyone the power to decide questions of residential responsibility. A district court may not rely solely on a child’s wishes when deciding residential responsibility.

Hamburger v. Hamburger 2022 ND 154

Docket No.: 20220051

Filing Date: 8/4/2022

Case Type: CHILD CUST & SUPPORT (Div.\Other)

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: A vested child support obligation cannot be retroactively modified. The child support guidelines contemplate child support payments by the parent without primary residential responsibility to the parent with primary residential responsibility. Parties generally bear their own attorney’s fees unless the fees are expressly authorized by statute.

State v. Netterville 2022 ND 153

Docket No.: 20220017

Filing Date: 8/4/2022

Case Type: MISC. STATUTORY OFFENSE (FELONY)

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: An amended judgment entered after revocation must total up all time served for the offense, including time served on the original sentence and time served prior to the revocation hearing, to ensure a defendant does not serve more than the maximum possible sentence for the offense.

B.C. v. NDDHS 2022 ND 152

Docket No.: 20220100

Filing Date: 8/4/2022

Case Type: ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING

Author: VandeWalle, Gerald W. View Opinion Highlight: Deference is given to an administrative agency’s reasonable interpretation of its own regulations. Administrative regulation for excluding autism voucher program funding as a parental responsibility did not involve complex and technical matters calling for agency expertise, and the Department of Human Services’ interpretation was not entitled to appreciable deference.

Sailer, et al. v. Sailer, et al. 2022 ND 151

Docket No.: 20220050

Filing Date: 8/4/2022

Case Type: CHILD CUST & SUPPORT (Div.\Other)

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: A court’s determination that a nonparent did not establish a prima facie case to support an award of nonparent visitation is reviewed de novo. If the nonparent fails to plead a prima facie case that the nonparent “[i]s a consistent caretaker; or . . . [h]as a substantial relationship with the child and denial of custody or visitation would result in harm to the child,” a court shall dismiss the petition for nonparent visitation.

Highlight: To resolve a facial challenge, we need only interpret the challenged legislation and the relevant constitutional provisions to determine whether there is a conflict. North Dakota law has long established that surface owners have a property interest in pore space. Surface owners have a right to compensation for the use of their pore space for disposal and storage operations. Government-authorized physical invasions of property constitute the “clearest sort of taking” and therefore are a per se taking. A statute that strips surface owners of their right to possess, use, and exclude others from pore space within their lands and assigns that right to oil and gas operators without surface owners’ consent or compensation is a per se taking. It is a fundamental principle that a statute may be constitutional in one part and unconstitutional in another part and that if the valid part is severable from the rest, the portion which is constitutional may stand. 42 U.S.C. § 1988 authorizes attorney’s fees to a prevailing challenger of a federal constitutional claim in state court against the state or a state official sued in his or her official capacity regardless of whether §§ 1983 and 1988 are expressly pled in the complaint.