Wiseley Named Executive Director of Consortium; Addressing Mental Health Needs at Three Indiana Private Colleges
MINDful College Connections program shares resources to focus more efficiently and effectively on preventive care strategies and expand mental health servicesTERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curtis A. Wiseley, Psy.D., has been named the first executive director of a unique consortium collaborating to address the mental health needs of students attending Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, DePauw University, and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
Supported by an $8.1 million Lilly Endowment Inc. grant, the MINDful College Connections program is an unprecedented investment of shared resources that enables the three Indiana higher education institutions to focus more efficiently and effectively on preventive care strategies and expand mental health services to students who need assistance.
Improving student mental health services is a top priority of Rose-Hulman, DePauw, and SMWC, and Wiseley will work within the consortium to develop its innovative model and shape the future of college student mental health service delivery.
The MINDful College Connections program has an office at DePauw, but Wiseley and other staff members will regularly visit Rose-Hulman and SMWC throughout the school year to meet with students, counselors and administrators.
Wiseley has 16 years of experience as a director of mental health service operations, including the establishment of treatment facilities across multiple higher education institutions, and nine years as an associate/assistant professor in a mental health counseling program. He has been nationally recognized for supervising counseling center performance; has experience organizing and providing prevention and outreach programming; and has advanced expertise with clinical technology.
Wiseley has been director of counseling and psychological services at Misericordia University in Dallas, Pennsylvania, since 2016. From 2006-2015, he was director of counseling services at Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky, after spending a year as director of Project ADDVANCE trauma services operations for Kentucky River Community Care in Hazard, Kentucky.
In these roles, Wiseley worked with a variety of office stakeholders across college campuses to provide institutional counseling and mental health services. He also has partnered with Women’s Studies departments to offer sexual and domestic violence education and prevention events, and worked to support the unique needs of first-generation, LGBTQ+ and military veteran students.
Wiseley has served as vice president of the Intercollegiate Counselors Consortium and a member of the advisory board for the Center for Collegiate Mental Health. He has made technology usage presentations at Association for University and College Counseling Center Directors conferences and consulted to help streamline operations at university counseling centers across the country.
Wiseley, an Army veteran, earned a doctorate from Wright State University’s School of Professional Psychology after receiving a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Eastern Kentucky University.
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of more than 2,100 students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu.
About DePauw University
DePauw University is a top-tier, private liberal arts institution that attracts students from across the country and around the world who are eager to experience academic excellence, vast experiential opportunities, small class sizes and deep personal relationships with their peers and their instructors. Ranked as one of the best national liberal arts colleges in the nation, DePauw develops leaders the world needs. depauw.edu
About Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is Indiana’s oldest Catholic university, founded in 1840 by Saint Mother Theodore Guerin. SMWC is consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best Regional Universities in the Midwest and one of the Best Values in the Midwest.
