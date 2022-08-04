Liberty HealthShare Employees Adopt Canton Ministry Initiative
Children who are in need often go hungry over the summer. Families may be unable to afford food, and children don't always have access to meals they receive during the school year. One in four children has food insecurity.
— Pastor Wes Humble, Liberty HealthShare director of ministry
Liberty HealthShare employees, along with Director of Ministry Wes Humble, stepped up to adopt this ministry initiative to fill children's backpacks with healthy snacks and food items for the Stark County Hunger Task Force in Canton, Ohio.
Donations for the Backpack for Kids program included fruit packets, juice boxes, single-serve cereals, lunches and snacks.
“I was proud of the compassion and kindness of our staff,” said Pastor Humble. “Many joined me in being the hands and feet of Christ and reducing hunger in children this summer.”
Designed to target childhood hunger, every month the Backpack for Kids program supplies crucial weekend meals to more than 2,200 school-aged children at seven elementary schools in Stark County. According to the Stark County Hunger Task Force, one of every four area children is hungry or
food-insecure.
Since 1981, the Stark County Hunger Task Force, a non-profit 501(c)3, has helped serve the hungry of the community. The organization provides financial, logistical, strategic and food assistance to a network of more than 30 food pantries throughout Stark County. Learn more about the Stark County Hunger Task Force at www.starkhunger.org.
Established in 1995, Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) Christian healthcare ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need through medical cost sharing. The faith-based program is a caring community of more than 100,000 health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all. Learn more about Liberty HealthShare at www.libertyhealthshare.org.
