PennDOT Job Fair Planned for Sullivan County

​Montoursville, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a job fair will be held for those seeking employment with the department in Sullivan County.

The job fair will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Thursday, August 18 at the following location:

Sullivan County Maintenance Office, 322 Park Street, Laporte, PA 18626. For more information, please call 570-946-4031.



Current vacancies include:



Sullivan County – Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee, Transportation Equipment Operator A and Winter CDL Equipment Operators.



Recruiters will be available to discuss current and future openings within the commonwealth for CDL operators. Applicants interested in the Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee position must have a valid CDL permit on their first day of employment. Applicants interested in the Transportation Equipment Operator A position must have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B with no restrictions. These positions also require a current medical examiner certificate.



On-the-spot applications will take place. Applicants for the Transportation Equipment Operator A positions must bring their current CDL license.



Laptops and staff will be available to help interested participants navigate the new electronic application system. Human Resources staff will be on-hand to discuss benefit options and opportunities for permanent employment.



PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about jobs, please visit: www.employment.pa.gov.



MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

